Apple is expected to launch the second-generation AirPods Pro in the coming months. The earbuds are likely to come with a refreshed design, improved audio quality and enhanced features with health integration, reported Bloomberg's Mark Gurman in his latest newsletter Power On. For the unversed, Apple AirPods Pro was launched in 2019 and has not been refreshed ever since.

Apple to launch AirPods Pro 2

The upcoming Apple AirPods Pro are expected to come with two major updates: A new design and overhauled fitness features.

According to Gurman, for the first time, AirPods Pro will come with support for lossless playback. It is also expected that the tech giant will improve the health management and fitness tracking features in the upcoming AirPods Pro. However, more details are awaited in this segment.

As per a statement by Gurman,”Look out for new AirPods Pro in the fall. The current model has been on the market since fall of 2019, so the batteries are already probably in trouble for some early adopters. Also look out for an AirPods Max refresh with new colors (and, we hope, a price drop—$550 is absurd for those headphones).”

In terms of design, the AirPods are likely to come with a more compact design. It might ditch the stem and come with a new charging case.

Apple AirPods Max

Additionally, Apple might also be planning to launch new colour variants for AirPods Max headphones. Gurman hopes that Apple slashes the prices of these over-ear headphones, but there is no confirmation on that as of now. Notably, Apple AirPods Max was launched in India at Rs 59,990 back in December 2020. It is available in space grey, silver, sky blue, green, and pink colour options.

The company is not expected to launch the second generation of the Apple headphones, but add new colour variants to the older model.