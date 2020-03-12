Apple News adds special coronavirus section

Apple recently rolled out a dedicated section in its News App that will help readers stay updated on the coronavirus situation. The new update is the latest in the company’s efforts to help people with awareness of the coronavirus disease, which has now spread to over 100 countries.

The Special Coverage Coronavirus section appears under the Apple News Spotlight. It includes the latest reports from news partners. These include CNN, The Wall Street Journal, and Los Angeles Times, amongst others, reported Mac Rumors on Wednesday.

According to the report, the new coronavirus section is available to readers only in the US. The tab can be accessed from the Today tab within the Apple News app. The section also offers advice on controlling the virus and preventing infection along with the main stories. The methods include regular and thorough hand washing, catching coughs with disposable tissues, and avoiding close contact with people who are unwell.

Coronavirus around the globe

Apart from China, the epicenter, the coronavirus has now claimed 1,130 lives in other countries, according to a report by the World Health Organization (WHO). The new toll as of Wednesday morning was an increase by 258 deaths from the previous day, Xinhua news agency quoted the report as saying.

Many technology giants have been forced to cancel their events due to the coronavirus outbreak. It started with the Mobile World Congress which was scheduled to take place towards the end of February. After many companies pulled out of the event, GSMA had to cancel the event altogether. Later, Google, Microsoft, and other companies were forced to cancel a lot of events. Now, most recent launches including the Realme 6 series and the Redmi Note 9 series took place online. The upcoming E3 gaming event was also recently canceled due to the outbreak.

Over 110 countries and regions have reported 118,326 confirmed cases, including 37,371 cases outside China. WHO said on Wednesday that the COVID-19 outbreak can be characterized as a “pandemic” as the virus has spread increasingly worldwide.

(With inputs from IANS)