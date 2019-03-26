comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple News Plus: Much awaited news subscription service combines news with immersive magazines
News

Apple News Plus: Much awaited news subscription service combines news with immersive magazines

News

Apple News+ is now available for users in the United States, and Canada for $9.99 per month and $12.99 per month respectively.

  • Published: March 26, 2019 2:37 AM IST
Apple News Plus

Image credit: Apple

Apple has just announced its much-awaited news subscription service, the Apple News+ at its March 25, “It’s show time” launch event. The interesting thing about this is that this brings together two different branches of journalism, the news, and the magazine business together to create a seamless “virtual newsstand” experience. Addition of the magazines has helped Apple reach the vision of its newsstand experience. According to the announcement, users will be able to access more than 300 popular magazines, important newspapers, and digital publishers all from the existing Apple News app.

As the company revealed, the Apple News+ service is currently rolling out with the just-launched iOS 12.2 operating system update for iOS and version 10.14.4 for macOS. Though it is worth noting that this service is cross platforms and you will have access to all your subscriptions and addition content regardless of the device. Lauren Kern, the Editor-in-Chief for Apple News issued a statement adding, “We’re committed to supporting quality journalism, and with Apple News+, we want to celebrate the great work being done by magazines and news outlets.”

Watch: Apple iPad Pro 2018 Hands-on

As part of adding magazines to a digital platform, the company also added a new thing called “Live Covers” to transform static magazine covers into something more engaging. The magazines themselves will be full of animations, typography, and info-graphics to provide a richer experience.

Major publications on Apple News+

Image credit: Apple

Some of the publications available as part of Apple News+ include Vogue, National Geographic Magazine, People, ELLE, The Wall Street Journal, and LA Times. The publications build upon the existing collection of news and stories that is already present for free on Apple News. To be clear, the free experience is still not going anywhere. Other publications, both magazine and digital include The Atlantic, Conde Nast, Entertainment Weekly, The New Yorker, The Oprah Magazine, New York Magazine, Rolling Stone, TIME, Sports Illustrated, Vanity Fair, Esquire, GQ, WIRED, theSkimm, The Highlight by Vox, The Cut, and more.

Apple AirPods: Jony Ive talks about why these earphones are taking over the world

Also Read

Apple AirPods: Jony Ive talks about why these earphones are taking over the world

Apple News+ Pricing and availability

Apple News+ is now available for users in the United States, and Canada for $9.99 per month and $12.99 per month respectively. Interested users can sign up for a free one month trial in the beginning. One thing to note here is that users need to be running the recently released iOS 12.2 or macOS 10.14.4 to run Apple News+. Apple will also allow subscribers to share the same subscription with up to six family members without any charge on the subscription. Last but not least, the company is planning to launch the service in the UK and Australia later in the year.

  • Published Date: March 26, 2019 2:37 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Apple News Plus: Much awaited news subscription service combines news with immersive magazines
News
Apple News Plus: Much awaited news subscription service combines news with immersive magazines
Apple's It s show time March 25 event live blog

News

Apple's It s show time March 25 event live blog

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro will not be available for sale outside India and China

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro will not be available for sale outside India and China

Valve's Steam client is finally getting an overhaul

Gaming

Valve's Steam client is finally getting an overhaul

Oppo Reno teaser video confirms 10x zoom, Snapdragon processor, and more

News

Oppo Reno teaser video confirms 10x zoom, Snapdragon processor, and more

Most Popular

ASUS ROG Strix SCAR II GL504 Review

Easyfone Star Review

Samsung Galaxy A50 Review

Vivo V15 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A30 Review

Apple News Plus: Details, pricing, and availability

Apple's It s show time March 25 event live blog

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro will not be available for sale outside India and China

Oppo Reno teaser video confirms 10x zoom, Snapdragon processor, and more

Microsoft s upcoming Chromium-powered Edge browser leaked

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple News Plus: Details, pricing, and availability

News

Apple News Plus: Details, pricing, and availability
Apple's It s show time March 25 event live blog

News

Apple's It s show time March 25 event live blog
Apple AirPods: Jony Ive talks about why these earphones are taking over the world

News

Apple AirPods: Jony Ive talks about why these earphones are taking over the world
Apple Special Event: How to watch live stream and what to expect

News

Apple Special Event: How to watch live stream and what to expect
Google Pay listed as payment option on eBay

News

Google Pay listed as payment option on eBay

हिंदी समाचार

शाओमी की Mi NoteBook Air कल होगी लॉन्च, एप्पल MacBook Air से कम है वजन

Realme 1, Realme 2 Pro और Realme U1 यूजर्स के लिए खुशखबरी, लो लाइट में खींच पाएंगे बेहतर फोटो

व्हाट्सएप, स्काइप जैसी OTT सेवाओं को रेगुलेट करेगा ट्राई - रिपोर्ट

Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza सेल: आसुस के इन स्मार्टफोन पर पाएं 3 हजार रुपये तक का डिस्काउंट

Moto G7 और Motorola One स्मार्टफोन भारत में हुए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशंस

News

Apple News Plus: Details, pricing, and availability
News
Apple News Plus: Details, pricing, and availability
Apple's It s show time March 25 event live blog

News

Apple's It s show time March 25 event live blog
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro will not be available for sale outside India and China

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro will not be available for sale outside India and China
Oppo Reno teaser video confirms 10x zoom, Snapdragon processor, and more

News

Oppo Reno teaser video confirms 10x zoom, Snapdragon processor, and more
Microsoft s upcoming Chromium-powered Edge browser leaked

News

Microsoft s upcoming Chromium-powered Edge browser leaked