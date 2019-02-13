Apple may launch its rumored news subscription service in a launch event on March 25

Apple is reportedly planning to hold a launch event on March 25, 2019. Going by previous rumors, you may be thinking that the company has finally revealed the launch date for its long-rumored iPad Mini 5 or the AirPods 2 along with AirPower. However, the report revealing details about the event indicates that Apple is planning to launch a new subscription service. More specifically, the company is planning to launch its subscription-based news service that has been termed as the “Netflix” for news. The report also indicated that the company will hold the “special event” at the Steve Jobs Theater at its Apple Park campus.

This information was initially reported by BuzzFeed, and it is unclear if the service will be different from the long-rumored video streaming service that Apple has been working on. There is no clarity about the video streaming and news subscription service is because according to previous reports, Apple hinted that it is planning to launch the video streaming service in April of this year. The report also indicated that there is a slight chance for the company to shift the date for the launch of the service given the ongoing negotiations between publishers and the company over the revenue split between the two.

It is likely that the company will charge $10 per month for the service and then claim half of the revenue and distribute the other half between news publishers. According to the report, the rest of the revenue split will be based on the number of subscribers that will read news from any particular publisher. The report indicated that publishers are “pissed” with the revenue split stating that this split is not the standard in such deals.

This information comes days after details about the upcoming iPad mini 5 surfaced online. As previously reported, Apple may launch the new version with the current design that we see in the iPad mini 4. This means that the device will stick with lightning port, Touch ID, and thick bezels around the display.