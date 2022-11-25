comscore Apple NOT interested in buying Manchester United: Report
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Not Interested In Buying Manchester United Report
News

Apple NOT interested in buying Manchester United: Report

News

Apple has no intentions to purchase Premier League club, Manchester United. According to a source, who has direct knowledge of the matter, the report was false.

Highlights

  • Apple has no intentions to purchase Premier League club, Manchester United.
  • The club recently announced that its board planned to "explore strategic alternatives"
  • Earlier, a report claimed that the tech giant had expressed an interest in purchasing Manchester United.
Manchester United

Apple NOT interested in buying Manchester United: Report

Tech giant Apple has no intentions to purchase Premier League club, Manchester United. According to a source, who has direct knowledge of the matter, the report was false, reports MacRumors. The club recently announced that its board planned to “explore strategic alternatives”, which includes a potential sale of the club. The announcement that top player Cristiano Ronaldo would be leaving Manchester United coincided with the release of the information. However, the tech giant has no plans to buy the club, it has been pushing into sports content, the report said. Also Read - Microsoft, IIT Bombay, SINE join hands to empower startups in technology and digital domains

Earlier, a report claimed that the tech giant had expressed an interest in purchasing Manchester United for around $7 billion. Meanwhile, it was confirmed that the owner of Manchester United, Glazers, had decided to put the club up for sale, 17 years after the American family bought the United. The Glazers bought the club in 2005 but went on to become hugely unpopular. Also Read - Facebook parent company Meta received 55,497 requests for user data from Indian government

Recently, Indian Telecom and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the biggest iPhone manufacturing unit will be set up in Hosur near Bengaluru and it will employ around 60,000 people. The minister also informed that at least 6000 tribal women who are residents near Ranchi and Hazaribagh have been trained for making iPhones. Also Read - Sony, Honda may set PlayStation 5 in their upcoming autonomous electric car

“Apple’s iPhone is now getting made in India and it’s the biggest plant in India is being set up at Hosur near Bengaluru. 60,000 people work in a single factory,” the minister said. “The first 6,000 employees of these 60,000 employees are our tribal sisters from places nearby Ranchi and Hazaribagh. Tribal sisters have been trained to make Apple iPhone,” the minister added.

Apple currently manufactures the majority of iPhones in China, but over the past few months, it is allegedly in the process of moving out production to other countries, such as Vietnam. The ongoing supply chain issues and geopolitical tensions between the US and China could be the major factors behind it. iPhone units produced in China contributed over 95 percent to global shipments in 2021 and around 98 percent in 2020, but this year, the contribution is likely to dip to between 91.2 to 93.5 percent, according to Counterpoint Research.

 

(With inputs from IANS)

  • Published Date: November 25, 2022 1:01 PM IST
  • Updated Date: November 25, 2022 1:06 PM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Jio s True 5G network arrives in Gujarat: Check details
Telecom
Jio s True 5G network arrives in Gujarat: Check details
Samsung Galaxy S23 may borrow one of iPhone 14's important features

Mobiles

Samsung Galaxy S23 may borrow one of iPhone 14's important features

iQOO Neo 7 SE will launch on December 2

Mobiles

iQOO Neo 7 SE will launch on December 2

Tecno Phantom X2 to launch on December 7: Expected price, specs

Mobiles

Tecno Phantom X2 to launch on December 7: Expected price, specs

Tata Tigor EV refreshed, now offers more range, features at Rs 12.49 lakh

automobile

Tata Tigor EV refreshed, now offers more range, features at Rs 12.49 lakh

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple NOT interested in buying Manchester United: Report

Jio s True 5G network arrives in Gujarat: Check details

Samsung Galaxy S23 may borrow one of iPhone 14's important features

Tecno Phantom X2 to launch on December 7: Expected price, specs

Amazon announces Fab Phones Fest in India: Check top here

Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch video

Apple iPhone 15 Ultra: Specifications and everything else to expect

Exclusive: Poco India working with telecom companies to bring low-cost 5G phones

Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year, FIFA World Cup 2022

India govt reintroduces Digital Personal Data Protection draft bill: What it says

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch Video for Details

News

Facebook and Instagram Privacy Settings Introduced for Teenagers, Watch Video for Details
WhatsApp New Feature: WhatsApp's Call Tab Feature for Desktop in Testing For Beta Users

News

WhatsApp New Feature: WhatsApp's Call Tab Feature for Desktop in Testing For Beta Users
FIFA World Cup 2022: Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year

Features

FIFA World Cup 2022: Technology used Behind The Football Stadiums in Qatar This Year
Apple Working on a Foldable iPhone ? Watch Video for Details

News

Apple Working on a Foldable iPhone ? Watch Video for Details