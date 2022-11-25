Apple NOT interested in buying Manchester United: Report

Tech giant Apple has no intentions to purchase Premier League club, Manchester United. According to a source, who has direct knowledge of the matter, the report was false, reports MacRumors. The club recently announced that its board planned to “explore strategic alternatives”, which includes a potential sale of the club. The announcement that top player Cristiano Ronaldo would be leaving Manchester United coincided with the release of the information. However, the tech giant has no plans to buy the club, it has been pushing into sports content, the report said. Also Read - Microsoft, IIT Bombay, SINE join hands to empower startups in technology and digital domains

Earlier, a report claimed that the tech giant had expressed an interest in purchasing Manchester United for around $7 billion. Meanwhile, it was confirmed that the owner of Manchester United, Glazers, had decided to put the club up for sale, 17 years after the American family bought the United. The Glazers bought the club in 2005 but went on to become hugely unpopular.

Recently, Indian Telecom and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that the biggest iPhone manufacturing unit will be set up in Hosur near Bengaluru and it will employ around 60,000 people. The minister also informed that at least 6000 tribal women who are residents near Ranchi and Hazaribagh have been trained for making iPhones.

“Apple’s iPhone is now getting made in India and it’s the biggest plant in India is being set up at Hosur near Bengaluru. 60,000 people work in a single factory,” the minister said. “The first 6,000 employees of these 60,000 employees are our tribal sisters from places nearby Ranchi and Hazaribagh. Tribal sisters have been trained to make Apple iPhone,” the minister added.

Apple currently manufactures the majority of iPhones in China, but over the past few months, it is allegedly in the process of moving out production to other countries, such as Vietnam. The ongoing supply chain issues and geopolitical tensions between the US and China could be the major factors behind it. iPhone units produced in China contributed over 95 percent to global shipments in 2021 and around 98 percent in 2020, but this year, the contribution is likely to dip to between 91.2 to 93.5 percent, according to Counterpoint Research.

