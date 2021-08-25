Apple announces collaboration with two of the most popular music streaming platforms in India for HomePod mini. The tech giant announced, with iOS 14.1 and later versions, users will be able to stream content on HomePod mini from popular music services, including Gaana and JioSaavn. Also Read - Apple Days sale on Flipkart: Big discount on iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 11, iPhone XR, iPhone SE, iPhone 12

The HomePod mini was launched with support for Apple Music, podcasts, radio stations from iHeartRadio, radio.com, TuneIn, Pandora and Amazon Music. Till now, users were able to access all their favourite songs, artists, albums and even podcasts via Apple Music and Apple Podcasts.

To enable the support for Gaana and JioSaavn, users can activate the feature through the settings menu. Here's how to add Gaana or JioSaavan support to HomePod mini.

HomePod mini gets support for Gaana, JioSaavan

Now to add Gaana or JioSaavn to HomePod mini, users can simply head over to the app settings. There they can tap the option to Connect with HomePod and follow the onscreen instructions to set up streaming on HomePod.

Gaana currently offers over 45 million songs across 25 languages including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, Kannada, Punjabi, Malayalam, English, Bhojpuri, Oriya, among others. JioSaavn, in comparison, offers over 60 million songs across different genres including Bollywood, English, Hindi and also several Indian regional language songs. To access premium content on Gaana and JioSaavan, users will need to buy a subscription.

Commenting on the collaboration, Sandeep Lodha, CEO – Gaana said, “Music streaming is revolutionising how we spend our leisure, by opening up new avenues for indoor entertainment. At Gaana, we believe in being the constant companion of our users no matter where they go, or on which device they may be on. With Gaana now available on HomePod mini, our users will have a more cohesive experience as they’ll now have seamless access to their personalised playlists and favorite songs no matter where they are in their homes.”

To recall, the HomePod mini was launched last year in October. In India, the HomePod mini comes at a price of Rs 9,900. Users get the option to choose the device from white and space grey.