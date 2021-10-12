Apple October Launch Event 2021: At the last event, Apple announced four new iPhones under the iPhone 13 series. Under the new series, the tech giant launched the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. All four models are now available for purchase in India. Now rumours and leaks suggest that Apple will host the second fall online event this month. Some of the latest reports suggest that at the upcoming October launch event, the tech giant will announce a range of products including — new Mac lineup, new AirPods, all-new Mac mini, and more. Also Read - Apple fixes Find My bug with iOS 15.0.2 update: Update your iPhone now

Apple hasn't officially confirmed its second fall event yet but rumous and leaks suggest that it could take place around the end of October or if that doesn't happen, then around the first week of November. We will need to wait for the exact launch timeline of the upcoming Apple event. To recall, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman was the first to suggest that there will be "two events" from Apple this fall.

Let's take a quick look at the biggest announcements to expect from Apple's second fall event.

New MacBook Pro models

Reports suggest that Apple will unveil a revamped MacBook Pro lineup powered by the all-new M1X processor. The upcoming MacBook Pro is tipped to come in two versions – with a 14-inch and a 16-inch screen. Reports suggest that the new MacBook Pro models will see a complete redesign and pack a flat-edged design similar to the iPad Pro. Some of the other features that the new MacBook Pro lineup could pack are — improved M1X processor, additional GPU cores, an HDMI port, an SD card slot, and more. Both the upcoming MacBook Pros will release in the third quarter of 2021, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested previously.

High-end Mac mini

At the October 2021 event, Apple is also expected to announce a high-end Mac mini. This model is said to be more powerful and include a plexiglass-like top, several Thunderbolt ports, a MagSafe power connector, a magnetic charging connector, and more. Apple is yet to reveal official details about the upcoming Mac mini.

AirPods 3

AirPods 3 truly wireless earbuds were expected to launch alongside the new iPhone series last month, but Apple probably had different plans in store. At the October 2021 event, the tech giant is likely to finally unveil the third-generation AirPods wireless earbuds. Reports suggest the AirPods 3 will come with similar built-in features like the AirPods Pro. Some of these features include — spatial audio support, a shorter stem, a smaller charging case, and more. This one is tipped not to bring support for Active Noise Cancellation (ANC). No further details about the AirPods 3 have been revealed yet.