Apple has introduced a new repair programme for its Apple Watch Series 6 users who are facing a known issue. Some Series 6 users have reported a permanent blank screen’ issue. Apple has taken cognizance of this issue and is willing to provide a free repair to the users facing this problem. Also Read - iQoo to launch its own ‘iQoo Connect' community forum

Apple has put out instructions regarding the issue. It also explains the process by which the user will be able to make use of the new repair programme. The company has disclosed that Apple Watch Series 6 units that were manufactured between April 2021 and September 2021 have been affected by this blank screen issue. Also Read - WhatsApp users can now make voice calls with 32 people: Check how it works

In order to easily identify the Watch Series 6 phone affected by the issue, Apple has provided a serial number checker on its official website. Once you enter the serial number, Apple will tell you if your device is eligible for a free repair by an Apple Authorized Service Provider. Also Read - Tata Motors announces price hike for all its passenger vehicles: Check details

This problem impacts the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6, and the affected devices were manufactured between April 2021 and September 2021.

Apple, on its dedicated support page, said, “Apple has determined that the screen on a very small percentage of 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 devices may go blank permanently. Affected devices were manufactured between April 2021 to September 2021. If your Apple Watch Series 6 has exhibited this issue, please use the serial number checker to see if your device is eligible for this program. If so, an Apple Authorized Service Provider will provide service, free of charge.”

How to get the repair done

Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider to have your Apple Watch Series 6 serviced.

Your Apple Watch will be examined prior to any service to verify that it is eligible for this program.

If your device is exhibiting a similar issue and is still not covered under the free program, you might have to contact Apple Support.

Additionally, if your Apple Watch has any damage which impairs the service, that issue will need to be repaired first. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the repair.

Apple has also clarified that the tech giant may restrict or limit repair to the original country or region of purchase.