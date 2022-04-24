comscore Apple offers free repair to Watch Series 6 users facing blank screen issue
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Offers Free Repair To Watch Series 6 Users Facing Blank Screen Issue
News

Apple launches free repair programme for select Apple Watch 6 users

News

Apple will tell you if your device is eligible for a free repair by an Apple Authorized Service Provider

Apple Watch Series 6

Apple Watch Series 6 Repair

Apple has introduced a new repair programme for its Apple Watch Series 6 users who are facing a known issue. Some Series 6 users have reported a permanent blank screen’ issue. Apple has taken cognizance of this issue and is willing to provide a free repair to the users facing this problem. Also Read - iQoo to launch its own ‘iQoo Connect' community forum

Apple has put out instructions regarding the issue. It also explains the process by which the user will be able to make use of the new repair programme. The company has disclosed that Apple Watch Series 6 units that were manufactured between April 2021 and September 2021 have been affected by this blank screen issue. Also Read - WhatsApp users can now make voice calls with 32 people: Check how it works

In order to easily identify the Watch Series 6 phone affected by the issue, Apple has provided a serial number checker on its official website. Once you enter the serial number, Apple will tell you if your device is eligible for a free repair by an Apple Authorized Service Provider. Also Read - Tata Motors announces price hike for all its passenger vehicles: Check details

This problem impacts the 40mm Apple Watch Series 6, and the affected devices were manufactured between April 2021 and September 2021.

Apple, on its dedicated support page, said, “Apple has determined that the screen on a very small percentage of 40mm Apple Watch Series 6 devices may go blank permanently. Affected devices were manufactured between April 2021 to September 2021. If your Apple Watch Series 6 has exhibited this issue, please use the serial number checker to see if your device is eligible for this program. If so, an Apple Authorized Service Provider will provide service, free of charge.”

How to get the repair done

Find an Apple Authorized Service Provider to have your Apple Watch Series 6 serviced.

Your Apple Watch will be examined prior to any service to verify that it is eligible for this program.

If your device is exhibiting a similar issue and is still not covered under the free program, you might have to contact Apple Support.

Additionally, if your Apple Watch has any damage which impairs the service, that issue will need to be repaired first. In some cases, there may be a cost associated with the repair.

Apple has also clarified that the tech giant may restrict or limit repair to the original country or region of purchase.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 24, 2022 9:50 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

iQoo to launch its own iQoo Connect' community forum
News
iQoo to launch its own iQoo Connect' community forum
WhatsApp users can now make voice calls with 32 people: Check how it works

How To

WhatsApp users can now make voice calls with 32 people: Check how it works

Tata Motors announces price hike for all its passenger vehicles: Check details

automobile

Tata Motors announces price hike for all its passenger vehicles: Check details

Android dominates OS market share but iOS registers growth

News

Android dominates OS market share but iOS registers growth

Realme GT 2 launched silently with Snapdragon 888 at Rs 34,999

Mobiles

Realme GT 2 launched silently with Snapdragon 888 at Rs 34,999

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple launches free repair programme for select Apple Watch 6 users

iQoo to launch its own iQoo Connect' community forum

Google to ban all call recording apps from Play store starting May 11

Tata Motors announces price hike for all its passenger vehicles: Check details

Android dominates OS market share but iOS registers growth

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately

Super Budget Projectors For Home That You Can Buy Under Rs.14000 - Watch List

Useful Tips And Tricks That Can Stop You Smartphone From Overheating - Watch Tutorial Video

Redmi Note 10 11, Oppo K10: Best Latest Smartphones Under Rs.15,000 - Check List

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Infinix Smart 6: 27 अप्रैल को लॉन्च होगा बजट रेंज का एक सस्ता और बढ़िया स्मार्टफोन

लॉन्च से पहले लीक हुई OnePlus 10R और Nord CE 2 Lite की कीमत, जानें डिटेल

BGMI में आया एक नया Regional Ranking System वाला फीचर, जानें पूरी डिटेल

Free Fire MAX में आज मिलेगा फ्री Hayato Yagami कैरेक्टर, जानें कैसे करें क्लेम

108MP कैमरा और 13GB रैम के साथ जल्द लॉन्च होगा Tecno PhantomX, अमेजन पर दिखा इसका बेहतरीन डिजाइन

Latest Videos

Google to ban all call recording apps from Play store starting May 11, Watch video to know the details

News

Google to ban all call recording apps from Play store starting May 11, Watch video to know the details
How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat, watch this tutorial Video to understand the steps better

Features

How to Share YouTube Videos on Snapchat, watch this tutorial Video to understand the steps better
Dizo Watch S Launched in India, watch this video to know its Price and Features

News

Dizo Watch S Launched in India, watch this video to know its Price and Features
This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

Features

This WhatsApp Feature is Something that Everybody is Waiting for desperately, Watch video to know the details

News

Apple launches free repair programme for select Apple Watch 6 users
News
Apple launches free repair programme for select Apple Watch 6 users
iQoo to launch its own iQoo Connect' community forum

News

iQoo to launch its own iQoo Connect' community forum
Google to ban all call recording apps from Play store starting May 11

News

Google to ban all call recording apps from Play store starting May 11
Tata Motors announces price hike for all its passenger vehicles: Check details

automobile

Tata Motors announces price hike for all its passenger vehicles: Check details
Android dominates OS market share but iOS registers growth

News

Android dominates OS market share but iOS registers growth

new arrivals in india

Y10
Y10

12,490

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers