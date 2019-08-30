Apple has announced a new repair program that will make iPhone repairs at third-party shops safer and reliable. The now program will offer customers with additional options for the most common out-of-warranty iPhone repairs. As a part of the program, Apple will verify third-party repair store. The company will also offer “genuine parts, tools, training, repair manuals and diagnostics.”

Apple iPhone repair program detailed

Apple verifying third-party repair shops means they will be able to offer screen and battery repair. The iPhone maker would provide more independent repair businesses – large or small – with the same genuine parts, tools, training, repair manuals and diagnostics as its Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASPs), the company said in a statement.

Apple has successfully piloted the program in 20 independent repair businesses in North America, Europe and Asia. To begin with, the program is launching in the US with plans to expand to other countries.

How Apple iPhone repair program will help customers

“To better meet our customers’ needs, we’re making it easier for independent providers across the US to tap into the same resources as our Apple Authorized Service Provider network,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer.

The new independent repair provider program complements Apple’s continued investment in its growing global network of over 5,000 AASPs that lead the industry for customer satisfaction and help millions of people with both in- and out-of-warranty service for all Apple products.

To qualify for the new program, businesses need to have an Apple-certified technician who can perform the repairs. Qualifying repair businesses will receive Apple-genuine parts, tools, training, repair manuals and diagnostics at the same cost as AASPs.

