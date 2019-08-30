comscore Apple offers more options for safe, reliable iPhone repair
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple offers more options for safe, reliable iPhone repairs at third-party shops
News

Apple offers more options for safe, reliable iPhone repairs at third-party shops

News

Apple will now let independent third-party repair shops buy genuine iPhone parts. The move will help make iPhone repairs safer and reliable.

  • Published: August 30, 2019 1:27 PM IST
apple iphone repair

Apple has announced a new repair program that will make iPhone repairs at third-party shops safer and reliable. The now program will offer customers with additional options for the most common out-of-warranty iPhone repairs. As a part of the program, Apple will verify third-party repair store. The company will also offer “genuine parts, tools, training, repair manuals and diagnostics.”

Apple iPhone repair program detailed

Apple verifying third-party repair shops means they will be able to offer screen and battery repair. The iPhone maker would provide more independent repair businesses – large or small – with the same genuine parts, tools, training, repair manuals and diagnostics as its Apple Authorized Service Providers (AASPs), the company said in a statement.

Apple has successfully piloted the program in 20 independent repair businesses in North America, Europe and Asia. To begin with, the program is launching in the US with plans to expand to other countries.

How Apple iPhone repair program will help customers

“To better meet our customers’ needs, we’re making it easier for independent providers across the US to tap into the same resources as our Apple Authorized Service Provider network,” said Jeff Williams, Apple’s chief operating officer.

The new independent repair provider program complements Apple’s continued investment in its growing global network of over 5,000 AASPs that lead the industry for customer satisfaction and help millions of people with both in- and out-of-warranty service for all Apple products.

“There is no cost to join Apple’s independent repair program. To qualify for the new program, businesses need to have an Apple-certified technician who can perform the repairs,” he added.

To qualify for the new program, businesses need to have an Apple-certified technician who can perform the repairs. Qualifying repair businesses will receive Apple-genuine parts, tools, training, repair manuals and diagnostics at the same cost as AASPs.

With inputs from IANS.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: August 30, 2019 1:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Apple to open its first store in Mumbai, to invest Rs 1,000 crore in retail in India: Report
thumb-img
News
Reliance Jio smart hybrid set-top-box first look is here
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2Z now available on pre-order in India
thumb-img
News
Oppo Reno 2 series launched in India

Editor's Pick

Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch
News
Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch
Stranger Things 3: The Game is now out on Android and iOS

Gaming

Stranger Things 3: The Game is now out on Android and iOS

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

News

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

News

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

News

Realme 5 to go on sale again tonight at 8PM

Most Popular

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2 First Impressions

Realme XT First Impressions

Realme 5 Review

Black Shark 10,000mAh power bank launched: Price and other details

Paytm Cashback: Here is how you can get up to Rs 2,100

Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

How to add or remove channels from Tata Sky DTH online

Related Topics

Related Stories

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

News

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google
Apple offers more options for safe, reliable iPhone repairs

News

Apple offers more options for safe, reliable iPhone repairs
Apple to open its first store in Mumbai, to invest Rs 1,000 crore in retail in India: Report

News

Apple to open its first store in Mumbai, to invest Rs 1,000 crore in retail in India: Report
Apple iPhone 11 launch event confirmed for September 10

News

Apple iPhone 11 launch event confirmed for September 10
Apple makes Siri audio recording review process opt-in for users

News

Apple makes Siri audio recording review process opt-in for users

हिंदी समाचार

गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन कंपनी Black Shark ने 10,000mAh वाला पावर बैंक किया लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और फीचर्स

Realme 5 Pro स्मार्टफोन 4 सितंबर को सेल पर आएगा

Amazon Fab Phones Fest का आज आखिरी दिन, Xiaomi Mi A3, Galaxy M30 समेत इन सभी स्मार्टफोन पर मिल रही है बेहतरीन डील्स

Infinity by Harman : हरमन ने भारत में लॉन्च किया नया लाइफस्टायल ऑडियो ब्रांड Infinity

Nokia 2.1 को मिलने लगा अगस्त सिक्योरिटी अपडेट, पहले से बदल जाएगा स्मार्टफोन चलाने का एक्सपीरिएंस


News

Black Shark 10,000mAh power bank launched: Price and other details
News
Black Shark 10,000mAh power bank launched: Price and other details
Paytm Cashback: Here is how you can get up to Rs 2,100

News

Paytm Cashback: Here is how you can get up to Rs 2,100
Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch

News

Honor 20S official renders surface online ahead of September 4 launch
Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India

News

Nokia 2.1 receiving new Android Pie build update in India
Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google

News

Malicious websites have been trying to hack iPhone for years: Google