Apple is set to host its media event next week. And along with the Watch and iPad series, the company could announce another product for consumers. This event is most likely to mark the debut of Apple One, the bundled service we’ve talked about before. Apple One (AO) is the company’s version of Amazon’s Prime-like program. But instead of shopping and food, Apple gives you news content, music and video series. Also Read - Apple unlikely to offer 120Hz refresh rate display on iPhone 12

The company will offer its digital services at a bundled price which will lower than what we’re used to. Device revenue is unlikely to pick up for a while. So, Apple wants to cater to users with its services, which still has the scope to make money for the company. Earlier, it was expected the AO will make its debut alongside the new iPhones. But with the delayed launch timeline for the device, the company might have changed its plans. Also Read - Apple Watch, Watch Pro coming on September 15 with Series 4 design and more

Apple One program: Likely bundled services

The services likely to be included are Apple Music, Apple TV and Arcade. It’s possible, the iPhone maker could also have a plan that offers iCloud and Photo storage benefits. This will make it similar to the Google One service. So, it’s clear that services will be a high source of appeal for companies, and they want a piece of it. The report points out the company will work these bundled plans through its Family Sharing system. This way, it can add more users to its services kitty, without incurring additional acquisition cost. Also Read - Apple has designed face mask for its employees and it's FDA approved

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Apple’s reach with services is limited to its devices ecosystem. And most people find its services not relevant or costlier than others in the market. So, the idea behind the bundled plan service is to attract more consumers, even from other ecosystem, to invest and experience what the company has to offer, at a reasonable price. But how affordable can Apple get with the ‘One’ service, we’ll find out soon.