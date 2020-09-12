comscore Apple could debut 'One' subscription service on 15 Sept | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple One bundled service could debut on September 15 alongside iPhone 12 series
News

Apple One bundled service could debut on September 15 alongside iPhone 12 series

News

Apple is hosting its media event to launch the new Watch series and we expect the service to be announced there as well.

  • Published: September 12, 2020 3:27 PM IST
Apple iPhone 11 First Impressions (1)

Image Credit: Rehan Hooda

Apple is set to host its media event next week. And along with the Watch and iPad series, the company could announce another product for consumers. This event is most likely to mark the debut of Apple One, the bundled service we’ve talked about before. Apple One (AO) is the company’s version of Amazon’s Prime-like program. But instead of shopping and food, Apple gives you news content, music and video series. Also Read - Apple unlikely to offer 120Hz refresh rate display on iPhone 12

The company will offer its digital services at a bundled price which will lower than what we’re used to. Device revenue is unlikely to pick up for a while. So, Apple wants to cater to users with its services, which still has the scope to make money for the company. Earlier, it was expected the AO will make its debut alongside the new iPhones. But with the delayed launch timeline for the device, the company might have changed its plans. Also Read - Apple Watch, Watch Pro coming on September 15 with Series 4 design and more

Apple One program: Likely bundled services

The services likely to be included are Apple Music, Apple TV and Arcade. It’s possible, the iPhone maker could also have a plan that offers iCloud and Photo storage benefits. This will make it similar to the Google One service. So, it’s clear that services will be a high source of appeal for companies, and they want a piece of it. The report points out the company will work these bundled plans through its Family Sharing system. This way, it can add more users to its services kitty, without incurring additional acquisition cost. Also Read - Apple has designed face mask for its employees and it's FDA approved

Watch Video: Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000

Apple’s reach with services is limited to its devices ecosystem. And most people find its services not relevant or costlier than others in the market. So, the idea behind the bundled plan service is to attract more consumers, even from other ecosystem, to invest and experience what the company has to offer, at a reasonable price. But how affordable can Apple get with the ‘One’ service, we’ll find out soon.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: September 12, 2020 3:27 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 8 5G series Rs 3,000 discount deal price offer: Check details
Deals
OnePlus 8 5G series Rs 3,000 discount deal price offer: Check details
Apple's Amazon Prime-like service could debut on September 15

News

Apple's Amazon Prime-like service could debut on September 15

Bluetooth 4.0 and 5.0 devices are in danger, here's why

News

Bluetooth 4.0 and 5.0 devices are in danger, here's why

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 users face battery swelling issues

News

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 users face battery swelling issues

Huawei launches Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch alongside FreeBuds Pro

News

Huawei launches Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch alongside FreeBuds Pro

Most Popular

Samsung Galaxy M51 First Impressions

Redmi 9 Prime review: Take a bow, Xiaomi

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G Review

Realme 7 review: An unbeatable gaming package

Asus ROG Cetra gaming headphones Review

Apple's Amazon Prime-like service could debut on September 15

Bluetooth 4.0 and 5.0 devices are in danger, here's why

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 users face battery swelling issues

Huawei launches Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch alongside FreeBuds Pro

Apple iPhone 12 series not expected to feature 120Hz refresh rate display: Report

BGR Talks: Nodding Head Games founder Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh, Avichal Singh

Nvidia launches GeForce RTX 3090, 3080 and 3070 Ampere GPUs

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Review

Top 5 upcoming games teased at Gamescom 2020

5 interesting Android games that you should try

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple's Amazon Prime-like service could debut on September 15

News

Apple's Amazon Prime-like service could debut on September 15
Apple iPhone 12 series not expected to feature 120Hz refresh rate display: Report

News

Apple iPhone 12 series not expected to feature 120Hz refresh rate display: Report
Apple Watch, Watch Pro coming on September 15

News

Apple Watch, Watch Pro coming on September 15
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000

हिंदी समाचार

POCO X3 के 1 लाख फोन महज 3 दिनों में बिके, 5 कैमरा, 6GB रैम से लेस है मोबाइल

Flipkart Big Saving Days सेल 18 सितंबर से होगी लाइव, पहले ही 1 रुपये में करें डील्स को बुक

Tecno Spark Power 2 Air भारत में 5 कैमरा के साथ 14 सितंबर को 12 बजे Flipkart पर होगा लॉन्च, जानें फीचर्स

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review: 10 हजार रुपये में मिल रहा बेहतरीन कैमरा फोन, जानें डिटेल्स

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro का ऑफिशियल रेंडर आया सामने, 108MP कैमरा कंफर्म, कीमत का भी खुलासा

Latest Videos

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

Reviews

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review
Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review

Reviews

Oppo F17 Pro Camera Review
BGR Talks: Founders of Nodding Head Games Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh speak about their story behind Raji and future plans

Features

BGR Talks: Founders of Nodding Head Games Ian Maude, Shruti Ghosh and Avichal Singh speak about their story behind Raji and future plans
Nokia 5.3 Camera Review

Reviews

Nokia 5.3 Camera Review

News

Apple's Amazon Prime-like service could debut on September 15
News
Apple's Amazon Prime-like service could debut on September 15
Bluetooth 4.0 and 5.0 devices are in danger, here's why

News

Bluetooth 4.0 and 5.0 devices are in danger, here's why
Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 users face battery swelling issues

News

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 users face battery swelling issues
Huawei launches Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch alongside FreeBuds Pro

News

Huawei launches Watch GT 2 Pro smartwatch alongside FreeBuds Pro
Apple iPhone 12 series not expected to feature 120Hz refresh rate display: Report

News

Apple iPhone 12 series not expected to feature 120Hz refresh rate display: Report

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers