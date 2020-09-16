Apple One subscription announced with India pricing

Last year, Apple announced a lot of subscription services for its customers. The Apple TV+ is a Netflix equivalent service whereas News offers access to premium content from publishers. There’s also Apple Music and newly announced Fitness+ service for Watch customers. If you wanted a unified plan for easy access to all these services, Apple just announced Apple One for you. Also Read - Apple iPad Air with A14 Bionic and iPad 8th gen announced; Everything you need to know

Apple One is an all-in-one subscription service that includes access to Apple’s various subscription services via one payment plan. In Apple’s words, “Apple One makes enjoying Apple subscription services easier than ever, including Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, iCloud, and more. With Apple One, you can access the best of Apple entertainment across all your favorite devices with one simple subscription.” Also Read - Apple Watch Series 6, Watch SE launched with blood oxygen monitoring and more; check details

Redmi 9 Prime Camera Review

The Apple One subscription is available in 100+ countries initially, including India. Users of iPhone, iPad, iPod, Apple TV, and Mac will benefit from the One subscription. To make the service more sensible and accessible to more people, there are three plans included initially. These plans offer a combination of the many services according to the needs of the users. Also Read - Apple iPhone 12 series to get new 7P camera lens module: Report

Apple One subscription plans

Individual plan

With the Individual plan, users will get access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 50GB of iCloud storage. The monthly fee for the Individual plan is set at Rs 195 per month.

Family plan

The Family plan includes access to Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and 200GB of iCloud storage. The plan can be shared among up to six family members. Monthly fee for the Family plan is Rs 365 per month.

Premier plan

With the Premier plan, you will get access Apple Music, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple News+, Apple Fitness+, and 2TB of iCloud storage. This plan and can be shared among up to six family members. Apple is not bringing the Premier plan in India currently as FItrness+ isn’t headed here initially.

The subscription includes a 30-day free trial for any services that customers haven’t subscribed to yet. Customers will receive only one invoice each month. They can also change or cancel their Apple One plan at any time. With the Family and Premier plans, up to six family members can access all the included services with their own personal accounts and preferences.

Do note that Fitness+ isn’t headed for India at the moment. Moreover, you will need to have an Apple device in order to access these services. Apple TV+, Music, iCloud and Arcade require an iPhone, iPad and Mac. The Fitness+ service requires an Apple Watch to work.