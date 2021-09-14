iPhone 13 series is all set to launch tonight at an online Apple event. The virtual launch event of the iPhone 13 will begin at 10:30am IST. Hours before the official launch of the iPhone 13 series, Apple Watch Series 7, and refreshed AirPods dubbed AirPods 3, the Apple online store goes down. Also Read - Apple Event 2021 LIVE UPDATES: iPhone 13 series, Watch Series 7, AirPods 3 launch today

Apple online store is currently down and shows “Be right back. We’re making updates to the Apple Store. Check back soon” message. The reason behind the online store going down is probably because the company is updating the store with the upcoming products. At today’s Apple “California Streaming” event, the Cupertino based tech giant will unveil the newer generation iPhones, new Apple Watch and AirPods. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 7 release details leak ahead of launch tonight: Design, display, variants, price and more

iPhone 13 launch today

Under the iPhone 13 series, the company is expected to announce four new models including the iPhone 13 mini, the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The upcoming iPhone models are expected to be a big upgrade over the iPhone 12 series in terms of design, battery, performance, camera, screen, among others. Also Read - iPhone 13 launching today with better battery, smaller notch, and more: What could be the price?

In terms of design, the iPhone 13 is expected to be quite similar to the predecessor with slight visible changes here and there. The upcoming iPhone model is tipped to pack a smaller notch, which in turn will increase the screen space and deliver much-improved viewing angle to gamers, movie buffs and social media addicts out there. The camera module design of the iPhone 13 will also be refreshed, rumours suggest.

With the iPhone 13 series, the Cupertino based tech giant is expected to resolve one of the biggest issues that most iPhone users have been facing since the last several years. The iPhone 13 series is said to bring a much bigger battery capacity, which will offer a long lasting battery life. Additionally, all four models under the iPhone 13 series are expected to be offer Apple’s most powerful A15 Bionic chipset, improved camera specifications, iOS 15 out-of-the-box, and higher refresh rate.