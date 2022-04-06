Apple has officially announced that it will host this year’s WorldWide Developer Conference (WWDC 2022) from June 6-June 10. This annual event will take place online just like the last couple of years and will focus on iOS developers. It is expected that the tech giant might unveil new iOS versions at this annual event. Also Read - Apple AirPods, AirPods Pro and AirPods Max prices increased in India: Check new pricing

For the unversed, Apple's WWDC event is being hosted online for the past two years due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company has decided to the online format this year as well.

Apple WWDC 2022: What to expect

Just like every other year, Apple is likely to reveal details about the upcoming versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. In addition to the conference, Apple has also announced to host a special event for developers and students at Apple Park. As per the company blog, "Apple will host a special day for developers and students at Apple Park on June 6 to watch the keynote and State of the Union videos together, along with the online community. Space will be limited, and details about how to apply to attend will be provided on the Apple Developer site and app soon."

It’s one of my favorite times of the year! #WWDC22. Can’t wait for June 6th. 🥳 pic.twitter.com/98gag4zGeI — Greg Joswiak (@gregjoz) April 5, 2022

According to Apple, it has a global community of 30 million developers. The company has also announced a “Swift Challenge” for students where they can create a Swift Playgrounds app on a topic of their choice and submit it by April 15.

As per a statement by Susan Prescott, Apple’s Vice-President of Worldwide Developer Relations and Enterprise and Education Marketing, “At its heart, WWDC has always been a forum to create connection and build community. In that spirit, WWDC22 invites developers from around the world to come together to explore how to bring their best ideas to life and push the envelope of what’s possible. We love connecting with our developers, and we hope all of our participants come away feeling energized by their experience.

For the unversed, although Apple will not make any hardware launches at this event, it is expected to launch iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8, new MacBook Air models, iPad Pro and more later this year.