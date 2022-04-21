Apple ordered to pay $1,000 to customer over lack of iPhone charger

A Brazilian judge has ruled that Apple must compensate a customer over $1,000 for selling him the iPhone without a charger included in the box. The compensation awarded to the unnamed consumer is $5,000 Brazilian Real, which is roughly $1,075. Also Read - Apple may launch a ‘full-screen iPhone’ in 2024: All you need to know

“According to the country’s Consumer Code (CDC) devices such as a smartphone must include a charger, and can be sold separately, but the separate sale must not be mandatory. As per the report, the court’s order “tie sales” are prohibited. “Tie sale” refers to the practice of forcing a consumer to buy two products in order to make one of them fully work, reports local publication Tecmundo. Also Read - These tech CEOs earned massive bonuses during the pandemic

“This is the sale married by concealment… of abusive and illegal commercial practice, undermining the provisions of the Consumer Protection Code,” ruled the judge (in translation.) “The CDC aims to protect the weakest part of the contractual relationship, ensuring it against abusive practices and clauses in the supply of products and services.” Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 series may feature upgraded front camera with 8K video recording capability

To recall, Apple removed the charger in the box in 2020. The iPhone maker claimed the move is for environmental reasons, Apple says the decision to remove the charger from the iPhone 12 saves it 2 million metric tons of carbon emissions annually, around 10% of Apple’s annual footprint.

Brazil and Australia also fined Apple in past

Earlier, Brazil also fined Apple $2 million as a punishment for violating consumer law and disrespecting Brazilian customers, according to the head of the consumer group Procon-SP, Fernando Capez.

An Australian court back in 2018 asked Apple to pay a fine worth $6.6 million for misleading customers who bought its devices between February 2015 and February 2016.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) filed a lawsuit in the Australian Federal Court against Apple and its subsidiary in the country after investigating hundreds of customer complaints regarding to the “error 53”, reports Efe news.

This technical failure disabled some iPhones and iPads after users downloaded an update to Apple’s iOS operating system.

Apple admitted that it refused to repair the devices of at least 275 affected customers in Australia, claiming the devices had already been repaired by a third party.