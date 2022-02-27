Apple has filed a patent for a new computer concept: a Magic keyboard with a full-blown computer inside it! Not only this, this keyboard might also come with a trackpad within to avoid carrying a mouse. The patent was filed at USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) back in August 2020, reported Patently Apple. This concept is likely to rival desktop and laptop. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 3 5G might be priced at $300: Report

This concept will be a standalone device that will not need any cords or cables. Notably, users will need to bring their own display to the setup. As per the patent, "A strong demand for portable computing devices which also deliver high performance has driven miniaturization and reduction in the size of the once bulky computing components used to power and drive the devices."

As per the patent, the input device will house components like "processors, batteries, memory, integrated circuits" so that all users need to do is connect it with a display. To make it even more portable, the keyboard can be folded. It also uses heat-conductive materials to dissipate heat generated by the device.

The Apple patent shows multiple hardware configurations. As of now, there is no confirmation if the company will actually be launched by the company or not.

For the unversed, Apple is expected to launch a 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, 24-inch iMac, and a redesigned MacBook Air, all powered by the upcoming M2 chip. The company might launch the new Macs in March and May and June. Additionally, Apple is expected to launch a 5G iPhone SE, 5G iPad Air, and one new Mac on March 8. In March, the tech giant might also release the iOS 15.4 update that is expected to come with a face mask-friendly Face ID, a new Apple Pay tap-to-pay feature, new emojis and Universal Control, which lets you control multiple iPads and Macs.