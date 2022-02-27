comscore Apple files patent for a magic keyboard that has mac inside of it
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple patents Magic keyboard that has an integrated Mac inside
News

Apple patents Magic keyboard that has an integrated Mac inside

News

This Apple concept will be a standalone keyboard that will not need any cords or cables. Notably, users will need to bring their own display to the setup.

home-office-1200

Image: Pixabay

Apple has filed a patent for a new computer concept: a Magic keyboard with a full-blown computer inside it! Not only this, this keyboard might also come with a trackpad within to avoid carrying a mouse. The patent was filed at USPTO (United States Patent and Trademark Office) back in August 2020, reported Patently Apple. This concept is likely to rival desktop and laptop. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 3 5G might be priced at $300: Report

This concept will be a standalone device that will not need any cords or cables. Notably, users will need to bring their own display to the setup. As per the patent, “A strong demand for portable computing devices which also deliver high performance has driven miniaturization and reduction in the size of the once bulky computing components used to power and drive the devices.” Also Read - Ukraine tech minister appeals to Tim Cook to block App Store access in Russia

As per the patent, the input device will house components like “processors, batteries, memory, integrated circuits” so that all users need to do is connect it with a display. To make it even more portable, the keyboard can be folded. It also uses heat-conductive materials to dissipate heat generated by the device. Also Read - Apple could soon fix FaceID issues without replacing the entire iPhone

The Apple patent shows multiple hardware configurations. As of now, there is no confirmation if the company will actually be launched by the company or not.

For the unversed, Apple is expected to launch a 13-inch MacBook Pro, Mac Mini, 24-inch iMac, and a redesigned MacBook Air, all powered by the upcoming M2 chip. The company might launch the new Macs in March and May and June. Additionally, Apple is expected to launch a 5G iPhone SE, 5G iPad Air, and one new Mac on March 8. In March, the tech giant might also release the iOS 15.4 update that is expected to come with a face mask-friendly Face ID, a new Apple Pay tap-to-pay feature, new emojis and Universal Control, which lets you control multiple iPads and Macs.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 27, 2022 9:19 AM IST
  • Updated Date: February 27, 2022 9:28 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple files patent for a magic keyboard that has mac inside of it
News
Apple files patent for a magic keyboard that has mac inside of it
Samsung rolls out first software update for Galaxy S22 series

Mobiles

Samsung rolls out first software update for Galaxy S22 series

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T receive first OxygenOS 12 open beta

Mobiles

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T receive first OxygenOS 12 open beta

Apple iPhone SE 3 5G pricing tipped ahead of launch in March

Mobiles

Apple iPhone SE 3 5G pricing tipped ahead of launch in March

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia partially restricts Facebook access in the country

News

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia partially restricts Facebook access in the country

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple files patent for a magic keyboard that has mac inside of it

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia partially restricts Facebook access in the country

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukrainian leaders request Tim Cook to block Russians from App Store

Honda may be planning to launch Activa E electric scooter. Here s why

Nokia launches new PureBook Pro laptops with Intel 12th Gen chipsets

Motorola Edge 30 Pro First Look

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Apple, Facebook, Uber and more respond to the situation

How to Hide Apps and Folders on Android Smartphone

Exclusive: Okinawa Okhi 90 electric scooter to get around 200 km range

Going back to work? Here are some Google Maps hacks for you

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple files patent for a magic keyboard that has mac inside of it

News

Apple files patent for a magic keyboard that has mac inside of it
Apple iPhone SE 3 5G pricing tipped ahead of launch in March

Mobiles

Apple iPhone SE 3 5G pricing tipped ahead of launch in March
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukrainian leaders request Tim Cook to block Russians from App Store

News

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukrainian leaders request Tim Cook to block Russians from App Store
Apple could soon fix FaceID issues without replacing the entire iPhone

Mobiles

Apple could soon fix FaceID issues without replacing the entire iPhone
Apple adds a new gender-neutral voice for Siri

News

Apple adds a new gender-neutral voice for Siri

हिंदी समाचार

Call of Duty: Mobile ने किया धमाल, कमाई ने पार कर डाला ₹11,000 करोड़ का आंकड़ा

Free Fire MAX में आया Katana- Goldrim Tribute जीतने का मौका, जानें कैसी मिलेगी फ्री

Free Fire MAX में आज Booyah पाने पर मिलेंगे ढेरों इनाम, जानें डिटेल

MWC से बैन हुईं रूसी कंपनियां; यूक्रेन ने कहा एप्पल ऐप स्टोर से भी ब्लॉक हों रूसी यूजर्स

Bitcoin लीगल है या नहीं? Crypto ठगी के मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सरकार से किया सवाल

Latest Videos

India's Largest OnePlus Experience Store is Live: Watch Details

News

India's Largest OnePlus Experience Store is Live: Watch Details
Motorola Edge 30 Pro Launched in India | Check out the First Look and Unboxing of the Smartphone

Hands On

Motorola Edge 30 Pro Launched in India | Check out the First Look and Unboxing of the Smartphone
Infinix Zero 5G: Best buy at Rs 19,999? | 10 Talking Points

Reviews

Infinix Zero 5G: Best buy at Rs 19,999? | 10 Talking Points
How to Hide Apps and Folders on Your Android Smartphone

Features

How to Hide Apps and Folders on Your Android Smartphone

News

Apple files patent for a magic keyboard that has mac inside of it
News
Apple files patent for a magic keyboard that has mac inside of it
Russia-Ukraine War: Russia partially restricts Facebook access in the country

News

Russia-Ukraine War: Russia partially restricts Facebook access in the country
Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukrainian leaders request Tim Cook to block Russians from App Store

News

Russia-Ukraine conflict: Ukrainian leaders request Tim Cook to block Russians from App Store
Honda may be planning to launch Activa E electric scooter. Here s why

Electric Vehicle

Honda may be planning to launch Activa E electric scooter. Here s why
Nokia launches new PureBook Pro laptops with Intel 12th Gen chipsets

Laptops

Nokia launches new PureBook Pro laptops with Intel 12th Gen chipsets

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers