Apple patents a Notebook-like foldable device with a split screen

Image: Patently Apple

Apple has reportedly received approval for a patent for a dual foldable device from the  United States Patent and Trademark Office. As per the patent, the tech giant might launch a Notebook-like foldable display device. The tablet-like device has an operation mode where the device can be divided into two displays or one large image. As per a report by Patently Apple, this device seems similar to Microsoft Surface Neo. Also Read - Apple iPhone 14 Pro might feature USB-C port instead of lightning: Report

Image: Patently Apple

The patent documents further reveal that when the device is in operation mode, the two displays can be used to play two different channels, the cameras, and sensors in different devices are expected to be used in cooperation with each other. Additionally, the patent covers multiple electronic devices and displays that are being used together in one expanded system. Also Read - Apple Watch Series 8 renders suggest no design update

It is expected that the devices use a different combination of sensors when an edge of a device is adjacent to an edge of a second device. This way they will switch from an independent operation mode to a joint operation mode. Also Read - Flipkart Mobile Bonanza sale: Best deals on Poco M3, iPhone 12 mini, ROG Phone 3 and more

It is not the first time that the company is rumoured to be working on a foldable device. As per Ming-Chi Kuo (via MacRumors), the first foldable iPhone is most likely to launch in 2023. There are chances that Apple’s shipment of its foldable phones will reach 15 to 20 million units. It is suggested that it could span 8-inch and come with a WQD+ flexible OLED display with Samsung Display providing the main screen components for it.

It is further suggested that the Cupertino tech major could use a silver nanowire touch solution for the foldable iPhone’s screen so as to have an edge over Samsung‘s Y-Octa display and will prove helpful for future foldable devices that can have multiple folds, “rollable, medium to large size display, and durability.”

If these rumours are to be believed, the Apple foldable device will compete against foldable devices by Samsung and Huawei. It is also revealed that OnePlus and Oppo are also working on their own foldable smartphones.

  • Published Date: November 23, 2021 3:33 PM IST

