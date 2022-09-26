Apple Pay Later feature is expected to be delayed till Spring 2023 at least. Back in WWDC 2022, Apple announced its own buy now, pay later service called Apple Pay Later. It was announced to roll out with the latest iOS 16 update, but it did not. Also Read - Apple starts manufacturing iPhone 14 in India: Report

Apple Pay Later delayed

According to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, there have been a few "significant" setbacks that will lead to delays in the launch. Notably, Apple Pay Later will allow users to make payments via Apple Pay and pay it back in four installments over six weeks without any interest.

A footnote on the Apple website reveals that the feature will be available in the "future update". Gurman suggests that the reason Apple has not given any specific timeline for the feature is that the tech giant is unsure as to when will this feature arrive. He reveals that it might not roll out untill the release of iOS 16.4 which will ship in 2023.

As per the statement by Mark Gurman, “I’m hearing there have been fairly significant technical and engineering challenges in rolling out the service, leading to delays.”

For the unversed, Apple is rumoured to be working on this feature for over a year now. In addition to this, the company also announced a subsidiary, Apple Financing that conducts credit checks and customer approvals.

Built-in Apple Wallet, this service is expected to roll out for users in the US. According to the report, “Apple Pay Later makes it easy to view, track, and repay Apple Pay Later payments within Wallet. Users can apply for Apple Pay Later when they are checking out with Apple Pay, or in Wallet. Apple Pay Later is available everywhere Apple Pay is accepted online or in-app, using the Mastercard network.”

In other news, Apple has announced its Diwali sale in India, where buyers can get up to a Rs 7,000 discount on the purchase of iPhones.