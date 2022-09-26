comscore Apple Pay Later feature encounters technical snags; might get delayed to 2023: Gurman
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Pay Later Gets Delayed To 2023 As It Witnesses Technical And Engineering Setbacks
News

Apple Pay Later gets delayed to 2023 as it witnesses 'technical and engineering' setbacks

News

Back in WWDC 2022, Apple announced its own buy now, pay later service called Apple Pay Later.

Untitled design - 2022-09-26T104036.307

Apple Pay Later feature is expected to be delayed till Spring 2023 at least. Back in WWDC 2022, Apple announced its own buy now, pay later service called Apple Pay Later. It was announced to roll out with the latest iOS 16 update, but it did not. Also Read - Apple starts manufacturing iPhone 14 in India: Report

Apple Pay Later delayed

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, there have been a few “significant” setbacks that will lead to delays in the launch. Notably, Apple Pay Later will allow users to make payments via Apple Pay and pay it back in four installments over six weeks without any interest. Also Read - iPhone 13 orders on Flipkart are getting cancelled: Here’s how Twitterati are reacting

A footnote on the Apple website reveals that the feature will be available in the “future update”. Gurman suggests that the reason Apple has not given any specific timeline for the feature is that the tech giant is unsure as to when will this feature arrive. He reveals that it might not roll out untill the release of iOS 16.4 which will ship in 2023. Also Read - Apple October Event: New iPad Pro, iPad 10, Macs, MacBook, iPadOS 16 likely to be announced

As per the statement by Mark Gurman, “I’m hearing there have been fairly significant technical and engineering challenges in rolling out the service, leading to delays.”

For the unversed, Apple is rumoured to be working on this feature for over a year now. In addition to this, the company also announced a subsidiary, Apple Financing that conducts credit checks and customer approvals.

Built-in Apple Wallet, this service is expected to roll out for users in the US. According to the report, “Apple Pay Later makes it easy to view, track, and repay Apple Pay Later payments within Wallet. Users can apply for Apple Pay Later when they are checking out with Apple Pay, or in Wallet. Apple Pay Later is available everywhere Apple Pay is accepted online or in-app, using the Mastercard network.”

In other news, Apple has announced its Diwali sale in India, where buyers can get up to a Rs 7,000 discount on the purchase of iPhones.

  • Published Date: September 26, 2022 10:58 AM IST
For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.

Editor's Pick

Kawasaki W175 launched at Rs 1.47 lakh in India: Check OFFICIAL images, specs and more
Photo Gallery
Kawasaki W175 launched at Rs 1.47 lakh in India: Check OFFICIAL images, specs and more
Apple reportedly starts manufacturing iPhone 14 in India

News

Apple reportedly starts manufacturing iPhone 14 in India

Apple's festive season sale begins today: Check massive discount on iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Pro and other products

Deals

Apple's festive season sale begins today: Check massive discount on iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Pro and other products

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to launch in India today: Check expected price, features and more

automobile

Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara to launch in India today: Check expected price, features and more

Sony PlayStation 5 restock today at 12 PM: Here s how to pre-order PS5 gaming console in India

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 restock today at 12 PM: Here s how to pre-order PS5 gaming console in India

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple Pay Later feature is expected to get delayed to 2023: Report

Kawasaki W175 launched at Rs 1.47 lakh in India: Check OFFICIAL images, specs and more

Kawasaki W175 launched at Rs 1.47 lakh: Check OFFICIAL images, specs and more

Apple reportedly starts manufacturing iPhone 14 in India

Apple's festive season sale begins today: Check massive discount on iPhone 13, iPhone 14 Pro and other products

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Watch video

iPhone 13 price cut in Flipkart sale, but you can save more: This is how

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale, Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones, Watch Video

Top 5 Smartwatches to Buy Under 15,000, Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, OnePlus, Amazefit and More

Buying a new iPhone? Try iPhone 13, not iPhone 14 for maximum savings

Related Topics

Latest Videos

Motorola Moto Razr 2022 First Look REVEALED, Check out the video for details

News

Motorola Moto Razr 2022 First Look REVEALED, Check out the video for details
Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Samsung, Realme and More, Watch Video

Features

Top 5 5G Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Samsung, Realme and More, Watch Video
Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale !! Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones and Offers

Features

Amazon and Flipkart Big Diwali Sale !! Check out the Top 5 TWS Earphones and Offers
vivo V25 UnBoxed !! Check out the Quick Review of this latest Mid Budget Smartphone

Reviews

vivo V25 UnBoxed !! Check out the Quick Review of this latest Mid Budget Smartphone