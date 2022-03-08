comscore Apple will launch a powerful Mac mini and a 27-inch display this year: Kuo
Apple might launch a 'more powerful Mac mini and an affordable 27-inch display' in 2022

In the roadmap of 2022 and 2023, Kuo predicted that Apple will launch a "More powerful Mac mini and more affordable external display (27-inch without mini-LED)" this year while it might launch "Mac Pro and iMac Pro" in 2023.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that Apple will launch a powerful Mac mini with M1 Pro or M2 chipset this year. Kuo further added that the company will launch an affordable 27-inch external display (without mini-LED). In the roadmap of 2022 and 2023, Kuo predicted that Apple will launch a “More powerful Mac mini and more affordable external display (27-inch without mini-LED)” this year while it might launch “Mac Pro and iMac Pro” in 2023. Also Read - Apple Event 2022: How to watch Peak Performance event online, what to expect

The rumoured Mac mini is expected to come with a revamped design with a polycarbonate top surface and a few internal upgrades. Apple is all set to host its “Peek Performance” event tonight at 11.30 pm IST. The Cupertino-based tech giant is expected to launch iPhone SE 3 5G, iPad Air and a new MacBook Air. Also Read - Apple Peak Performance event 2022: iPhone SE 3, new iPad Air and more

Apple ‘Peek Performance’ event: How to watch it live

Apple will broadcast the event live from Apple Park at 11:30 PM IST. Interested people can watch the event live via Apple’s Events site. Alternatively, the event will also be streamed live on Apple’s official YouTube channels for interested people to see. You can also tap on the livestream link embedded below to catch all the live updates.

iPhone SE 3 expected specifications

The iPhone SE 3 is one of the most anticipated launches of this year, and it is expected to make a debut at Apple’s Peek Performance event tomorrow.  The upcoming iPhone SE 3 or the iPhone SE 2022 is expected to come with a design that is similar to its 2020 model. This means that you will get curved edges along with Touch ID support and a single camera on the front and at the back. It is tipped to sport a 4.7-inch display and be powered by the company’s A15 Bionic chipset. Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo says that the phone will come in 64GB, 128GB and 256GB storage variants. While there is no word on the camera details yet, reports say that the phone will be priced around $399 (Rs 30,677 approx) and be available in Black, White and Red colour variants.

iPad Air expected specifications

Apple back in 2020 rolled out an updated version of its iPad Air that resembled the iPad Pro models. This means, users got thin bezels, flatter edges, support for Apple Pencil 2, USB-C, and a new Touch ID button. What remains missing from the device is support for 5G connectivity and a new A15 Bionic chipset that were made available on the iPad Pro models last year. Now, word is that Apple is planning to upgrade its iPad Air models with these missing features, that is, A15 Bionic chipset and 5G connectivity. Beyond this, the update isn’t expected to bring any major changes.

MacBook Air expected specifications

Apple updated its MacBook Pro models with its new M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets last year. Now, reports suggest that the company is expected to update its MacBook Air models with a new chipset. Instead of M1 Max or M1 Pro, the upcoming MacBook Air is tipped to get a new M2 chipset.

  • Published Date: March 8, 2022 9:03 AM IST

