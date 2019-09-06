comscore Apple planning cheaper iPhone variant, and new in-display Touch ID ?
Apple planning cheaper iPhone variant, and new in-display Touch ID: Report

Apple slowly wants to make progress with the new in-display fingerprint technology for the new iPhones for next year, 2020. The testing is reportedly underway "both inside Apple and among the company’s overseas suppliers"

Apple iPhone lightning

Apple is reportedly working on a new low-cost iPhone, which could come out as early as the first half of 2020. According to Bloomberg, people familiar with the plans have suggested that Apple is working on two things, one is a low-cost iPhone, and other is the in-screen fingerprint technology.

The Cupertino giant slowly wants to make progress with the new in-display fingerprint technology for the new iPhones for next year, 2020. The testing is reportedly underway “both inside Apple and among the company’s overseas suppliers”. It is also suggested that although the timeline for its release may slip to the 2021 iPhone refresh, but it is possible that the company might introduce it in 2020 iPhone models too.

Apple got rid of the physical home button with Touch ID system in 2017 with the iPhone X launch. The fingerprint technology was replaced with face-scanning sensors, branded as Face ID. This allowed Apple to use the additional bezel for full-screen experience.

Earlier this week, Nikkei reported plans for a cheaper iPhone as well, and adding to their information, Bloomberg has now noted that the low-cost iPhone could come out as early as the first half of 2020. The device is said to look similar to the iPhone 8 and will include a 4.7-inch screen. Not just that, the cheaper iPhone will reportedly have Touch ID built into the home button, not the screen.

Meanwhile, Apple’s next iPhone event is on September 10. It will take place at the ‘Steve Jobs Theater’ on September 10, 2019 at 10:00 AM. It means you’ll be able to watch the launch event live on September 10 at 10:30 PM in India. The company is widely expected to launch three new iPhone models, the third model is likely to succeed the iPhone XR. Apple could be planning to launch these phones with new naming convention, which will then be renamed it to an iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max.

Features Apple iPhone XS Max Apple iPhone XS
Price 109900 99900
Chipset Apple A12 Bionic hexa-core chipset A12 Bionic hexa-core SoC
OS iOS 12 Apple iOS 12
Display OLED-6.5-inch-2668 x 1242pixels OLED-5.8-inch -2436 x 1125 pixels
Internal Memory 64GB internal storage 64GB internal storage
Rear Camera 12MP + 12MP 12MP + 12MP
Front Camera 7MP 7MP
Battery

