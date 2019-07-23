comscore Apple to buy Intel’s 5G Modem division for next-gen Apple iPhone?
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple could buy Intel’s 5G Modem division for $1 billion to take on Qualcomm: Report
News

Apple could buy Intel’s 5G Modem division for $1 billion to take on Qualcomm: Report

News

As per reports, Apple and Intel may announce the deal “as early as next week”. This will ensure that Apple has both the technology, patents, staff, and infrastructure to probably make its 5G chips in Apple iPhone 2020 or even 2021.

  • Published: July 23, 2019 2:09 PM IST
iPhone 11 iPhone 11 Pro

(Image credit: Ben Geskin)

A new report has surfaced online revealing some interesting news about Apple. It looks like Apple is in advanced talks with Intel to acquire its abandoned mobile model division. The information also revealed that Apple is willing to pay about $1 billion to acquire the modem business. If everything goes as planned, Apple and Intel may announce the deal “as early as next week”. This will ensure that Apple has both the technology, patents, staff, and infrastructure to make its 5G chips in Apple iPhone 2020 or even 2021. This deal will also give Apple tools to take on the likes of Qualcomm.

This WSJ report comes months after Intel revealed that it was exiting the 5G mobile modem business. It is interesting to note that Intel made this announcement after Apple settled with Qualcomm. The settlement indicated that Apple was again using Qualcomm modems in its upcoming Apple iPhone devices. In fact, Intel CEO Bob Swan directly clarified that the settlement was the reason Intel was exiting 5G modem segment. According to a VentureBeat report, Intel immediately started looking for potential buyers for its 5G mobile modem business.

Intel exits 5G mobile modem market after Apple-Qualcomm multiyear deal settlement

Also Read

Intel exits 5G mobile modem market after Apple-Qualcomm multiyear deal settlement

Taking a closer look, this deal makes sense both for Apple and Intel. After all, Apple is the only customer of Intel mobile chips in the market. This indicates that Intel is relying solely on Apple to continue to work on developing and innovating its mobile modems. For instance, Intel was the only third-party modem provider for all the Apple iPhone 2018 models. The reason of this exclusivity was the infamous tussle between Apple and Qualcomm over royalty charges.

Apple iPhone with 5G modem coming soon?

The deal will also reduce the amount of effort that Apple may be putting for its in-house mobile modem. Apple will simply need to pour a slightly smaller number of people and money to get things started off the ground. It is also worth noting that there is no information about the timeline of a possible Apple-made 5G modem. In an ideal scenario, Apple may aim to launch its Apple iPhone 2020 devices with 5G modems. Apple may also push its 5G-enabled devices to 2021 if things are not ready for the prime time.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 23, 2019 2:09 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Vivo Y90 specifications, images and price leaked
thumb-img
News
Honor India records 1500% sales growth on Amazon
thumb-img
News
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 gets a price cut in India

Editor's Pick

Apple to reportedly buy Intel s 5G Modem division
News
Apple to reportedly buy Intel s 5G Modem division
Asus ROG Phone 2 First Impressions

Review

Asus ROG Phone 2 First Impressions

Pok mon GO: How to catch Shadow Pok mon and purify it

Gaming

Pok mon GO: How to catch Shadow Pok mon and purify it

OnePlus 5, 5T OxygenOS 9.0.7 update adds Fnatic mode, screen recorder and more

News

OnePlus 5, 5T OxygenOS 9.0.7 update adds Fnatic mode, screen recorder and more

Asus ROG Phone 2 vs Black Shark 2 vs Red Magic 3: Compared

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 vs Black Shark 2 vs Red Magic 3: Compared

Sponsored

Most Popular

Asus ROG Phone 2 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Review

Oppo K3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 hands-on and first impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review

Apple to reportedly buy Intel s 5G Modem division

Facebook app flaw allowed children chat with strangers

OnePlus 5, 5T OxygenOS 9.0.7 update adds Fnatic mode, screen recorder and more

Asus ROG Phone 2 vs Black Shark 2 vs Red Magic 3: Compared

Xiaomi Mi Water TDS Tester now available on sale

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple to reportedly buy Intel s 5G Modem division

News

Apple to reportedly buy Intel s 5G Modem division
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series specifications, new S Pen features leak

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Series specifications, new S Pen features leak
Oppo K3 will go on sale today at 12PM via Amazon India: Price in India, launch offers, features

News

Oppo K3 will go on sale today at 12PM via Amazon India: Price in India, launch offers, features
Indian Air Force mobile game for iOS and Android launching on July 31

Gaming

Indian Air Force mobile game for iOS and Android launching on July 31
Asus ROG Phone 2 gaming smartphone unveiled

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 gaming smartphone unveiled

हिंदी समाचार

इस दिन लॉन्च हो सकती है Reliance की JioGigaFiber और GigaTV सर्विस

Facebook Messenger Kids App की बड़ी गलती सामने आई, पैरेंट्स के अप्रूवल बिना अनजानों से ग्रुप चैट कर सकते थे बच्चे

Asus ZenFone Max M2 स्मार्टफोन की कीमत 1 हजार रुपये घटी, इन ऑफर्स के साथ Flipkart से खरीदें

12GB Ram और 6,000mAh बैटरी के साथ आया Asus ROG Phone 2

Vodafone Idea ग्राहकों को फ्री मिलेगा ZEE5 Theatre चैनल, ऐसे उठाएं फायदा

News

Apple to reportedly buy Intel s 5G Modem division
News
Apple to reportedly buy Intel s 5G Modem division
Facebook app flaw allowed children chat with strangers

News

Facebook app flaw allowed children chat with strangers
OnePlus 5, 5T OxygenOS 9.0.7 update adds Fnatic mode, screen recorder and more

News

OnePlus 5, 5T OxygenOS 9.0.7 update adds Fnatic mode, screen recorder and more
Asus ROG Phone 2 vs Black Shark 2 vs Red Magic 3: Compared

News

Asus ROG Phone 2 vs Black Shark 2 vs Red Magic 3: Compared
Xiaomi Mi Water TDS Tester now available on sale

News

Xiaomi Mi Water TDS Tester now available on sale