Apple to launch new AirPods and MagSafe chargers with USB-C ports

Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has claimed that the upcoming, next-gen Apple products would like AirPods, Apple Magic Keyboard, Trackpad, Mouse, and even the MagSafe battery would be getting the USB Type-C port.

According to the analyst, the change in ports won't happen until 2023. Apple is reportedly working to make all its devices port-free. Meanwhile, the European Union has been pushing to make a universal port/charger for all smartphones in a bid to cut down on e-waste.

Mark Gurman, who writes the Apple-focused Power On newsletter for Bloomberg, also claimed that the iPhone maker is indeed planning a switch to USB-C from Lightning for the iPhone, testing future models with the connector as well as an adapter for old accessories.

New story: Apple is indeed planning a switch to USB-C from Lightning for the iPhone, testing future models with the connector as well as an adapter for old accessories. Move would better unify Apple device charging and meet incoming European mandate. https://t.co/hEYORwnqJO — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) May 13, 2022

Kuo also revealed some details that may result in an iPhone with a USB Type-C port soon. Kuo claimed that he conducted a survey, according to which the future iPhone will be ditching the decade-old Lightning port in favour of a much more superior USB Type-C port. He did not reveal what kind of a survey he conducted.

He hinted at this by claiming that the existing vendors that provide Apple with USB Type-C components such as IC controller and connector will become the market’s focus in the next 1-2 years. This could be due to the massive orders that Apple will be placing for its iPhones.

He said, “It’s expected to see existing USB-C-related suppliers of Apple’s ecosystem (e.g., IC controller, connector) become the market’s focus in the next 1-2 years, thanks to vast orders from iPhones and accessories’ adoption of USB-C ports.”

