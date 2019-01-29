comscore
  Apple planning to launch premium over-the-ear headphones later this year: Report
Apple planning to launch premium over-the-ear headphones later this year: Report

The premium headphones are expected to have an improved version of the W1 chip, which is used in Apple AirPods.

  Published: January 29, 2019 4:58 PM IST
Representational Image: Beats Pro / Credit: Apple

While Apple is primarily known for its iPhones and MacBooks, the company also makes a lot of other hardware products. When it comes to audio accessories, Apple’s arguably most popular product are the AirPods, the Bluetooth earbuds it launched back in 2016. However, it seems like the Cupertino-based technology major is planning to expand its portfolio of audio products.

According to Bloomberg, Apple may unveil a new pair of high-end over-the-ear headphones as early as the second half of 2019. Interestingly, Bloomberg said that the information was provided to them back in June last year, by people familiar with the company’s plans. Apple’s over-the-ear headphones will likely go against premium headphones from established audio accessories manufacturers like Bose and Sennheiser. It’s worth mentioning that Apple already sells headphones marketed under the Beats line-up, but these upcoming headphones will likely sit above Beats products in terms of pricing. They will come with Apple’s branding as well.

As exciting that sounds, Apple’s plans to launch new audio accessories aren’t exactly new. According to Digital Trends, rumors for the same started in the beginning of 2018, when KGI Securities’ analyst Ming Chi-Kuo sent a note to investors stating that Apple was working to launch a “branded high-end, over-the-ear headphones with an ‘all new’ design to add to its growing audio accessory line-up.”

While there are no details available (yet) regarding Apple’s alleged upcoming headphones, reports claim that they’ll come with an upgraded version of the W1 chip (used in AirPods) to enable better connectivity and/or Siri support for better connectivity with other Apple devices. They are also expected to come with advanced noise-cancellation features.

  Published Date: January 29, 2019 4:58 PM IST

