Apple plans to combine ‘Find My Friends’ and ‘Find my iPhone’; make Tile-like item tracking system

It looks like Apple is currently working on developing a new app that will replace its ‘Find my iPhone’, and ‘Find My Friends’ apps. According to a report online, the upcoming app is internally known as “GreenTorch” and engineers are currently testing it to ensure that it is working properly. The information revealed that the new app will have all the functionalities of both the apps while launching on iOS and macOS as a Marzipan app. It will also come with a new feature called “Find Network” which will allow the app to find and track the devices of the user even if they are not connected to Wi-Fi or a cellular network.

According to the report by 9to5Mac, talking about the location sharing features in the app, users can easily share their locations to any of their friends. This means that location sharing is not limited to members of the family. Friends can send location requests to each other and they can also create notifications for the time when their friend reaches at or leaves any particular location.

The new app will allow a user to track and locate all of his or her devices or all the devices that belong to his or her family. The scope of devices covers all your Apple products that you have signed in using your Apple ID. This feature is similar to the current functionality offered by “Find my iPhone”. Users can use the new app to put their devices in the “lost mode” or make them play a sound which means that all their current features are covered. However, the most significant change here is that Apple wants to increase the scope of the functionality offered by the app.

To clarify, increasing the scope of the functionality of the new app means that Apple wants its users to use the app to track any item while not limiting it to Apple devices. For the feature to work, the company is currently working on a new hardware product that is internally known as “B389”. This is likely to be a tag-like thing that can be attached to any item that the user wants to keep track of. If this sounds familiar to you then you are correct as it is similar to Bluetooth-based tracking product “Tile”.

The tag will be paired with the iCloud account and the app will notify if the tag moves far from other Apple devices like the iPhone, or iPad. The interesting thing here is that the hardware will allow users to store their contact information which can be read using any other Apple device when the tag is put in the “lost mode”. Once the item with the tag is found, the owner of the item gets a notification. The company is likely to launch this new hardware along with the new app around September along with the new 2019 lineup of iPhone devices.