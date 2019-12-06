Apple plans to launch an iPhone without any ports in 2021

Apple was the first major smartphone maker to ditch the 3.5mm audio jack. By dropping the 3.5mm audio jack, Apple made it clear that it wants to get rid of ports on its flagship product. Now, a new report by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that the company is planning to launch an iPhone with ‘completely wireless experience’ in 2021. In other words, we might see an iPhone without the lightning connector. This report comes after analysts claimed that Apple is planning to change its annual refresh cycle.

“Apple will create more differentiation between the highest-end and high- end models,” Kuo observes in a research note obtained by MacRumors. “It will benefit the shipment of the highest-end model and iPhone ASP. Among new 2H21 iPhone models, we expect that the highest-end model would cancel the [Lightning] port and provide the completely wireless experience.”

When Apple removed the headphone jack from iPhone 7 in 2016, it called it courage. Now, the company won’t need courage to get rid of lightning or any form of charging port. However, what Apple will need is an alternative that consumers can accept as a valid solution. The iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus were criticized for the lack of 3.5mm headphone jack but rest of the industry followed on Apple’s footsteps nonetheless. In order to make a truly wireless experience, Apple will need to launch its AirPower wireless charging device. It also needs to make sure that wireless charging is done rapidly and not at a slow pace.

Apart from a portless iPhone, Kuo says Apple will also launch an iPhone SE Plus with full-screen design in early 2021. The Cupertino-based company is expected to launch iPhone SE 2 with iPhone 8-esque design early next year. The iPhone SE 2 Plus seems to be successor to this particular model. Kuo notes that the new device will have full screen design but lack Face ID. Apple is instead planning to build Touch ID into the power button for this particular model.

“Apple will launch the iPhone SE2 Plus in 1H21. We predict that the display size will be 5.5 or 6.1-inch. This model will adopt a full-screen design. The notch area will be smaller because of no Face ID support. The Touch ID will be integratehttps://www.bgr.in/news/apple-iphone-12-pro-iphone-12-pro-max-to-come-with-6gb-ram-iphone-se-2-production-starts-in-february-report-860357/d with the power button, which is located on the side,” Kuo notes.

Analysts at JPMorgan believe that Apple is looking at moving towards biannual release cycle for the iPhone. This, according to analysts, will smooth the transition and sales for the company. The new report from Kuo suggests that the company is indeed looking at multiple products for next year and the year later.

