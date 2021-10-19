Apple wants you to pay Rs 1,900 for a cloth to clean your MacBook, iPhone

Apple launched a range of new devices at its Unleashed 2021 fall event last night. The new products range from MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch to AirPods 3rd generation to many others. Also Read - Bitcoin scammers targeting iPhone users via dating apps: How to identify such scams, tips to stay safe

Another "thing" that the tech giant unveiled soon after the virtual launch event ended was a piece of cloth to clean Apple devices – be it iPhone, iPad, MacBook, AirPods, or any other. The newly announced polishing cloth's product page mentions that it can clean the displays or nano-texture glass on any Apple device.

Apple launches a cleaning cloth

Apple launches a cleaning cloth

You read that right! A soft polishing cloth made by Apple with the brand logo on it. This cloth comes at a price of $19. In India, it is priced at Rs 1,900. You can buy the cloth from Apple's Online store.

Apple usually recommends users to clean their Apple devices with a “soft, lint-free cloth” and avoid using “abrasive cloths, towels, paper towels, or similar items”. While a lot of people do consider Apple’s suggestion, there are some who fail to follow the same and end up using tough clothes to clean the products.

So, if you have always been concerned about cleaning your Apple devices properly, you can now buy a piece of cloth from the company at a price of $19. The company hasn’t mentioned how the polishing cloth is different from standard microfiber cloth, which is available at a minimal price point.

Interestingly, the dedicated page mentions compatible devices for this cloth and it notes all Apple products available in the market right now.

Well, this isn’t the first time that Apple has introduced a cleaning cloth for its products. The company previously introduced a polishing cloth for cleaning the nano-texture Pro Display XDR.

In addition to the polishing cloth, Apple announces the new AirPods 3rd generation at a price of Rs 18,500 in India. The new MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max come at a starting price of Rs 194900 and Rs 239,900, respectively. Additionally, the tech giant announced that macOS Monterey will be available as a free software update on Monday, October 25.