comscore Apple wants you to pay Rs 1,900 for a cloth to clean your MacBook, iPhone
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple wants you to pay Rs 1,900 for a cloth to clean your MacBook, iPhone
News

Apple wants you to pay Rs 1,900 for a cloth to clean your MacBook, iPhone

News

You read that right! A soft polishing cloth made by Apple with the brand logo on it. This cloth comes at a price of $19. In India, it is priced at Rs 1,900. You can buy the cloth from Apple's Online store. 

apple cloth

Apple launched a range of new devices at its Unleashed 2021 fall event last night. The new products range from MacBook Pro 14-inch and 16-inch to AirPods 3rd generation to many others. Also Read - Bitcoin scammers targeting iPhone users via dating apps: How to identify such scams, tips to stay safe

Another “thing” that the tech giant unveiled soon after the virtual launch event ended was a piece of cloth to clean Apple devices – be it iPhone, iPad, MacBook, AirPods, or any other. The newly announced polishing cloth’s product page mentions that it can clean the displays or nano-texture glass on any Apple device. Also Read - Apple MacBook Pro 14-inch gets a new display notch, powerful silicon, graphics: Here's a closer look

Apple launches a cleaning cloth

You read that right! A soft polishing cloth made by Apple with the brand logo on it. This cloth comes at a price of $19. In India, it is priced at Rs 1,900. You can buy the cloth from Apple’s Online store. Also Read - AirPods 2 price in India drops following launch of AirPods 3

Apple usually recommends users to clean their Apple devices with a “soft, lint-free cloth” and avoid using “abrasive cloths, towels, paper towels, or similar items”. While a lot of people do consider Apple’s suggestion, there are some who fail to follow the same and end up using tough clothes to clean the products.

So, if you have always been concerned about cleaning your Apple devices properly, you can now buy a piece of cloth from the company at a price of $19. The company hasn’t mentioned how the polishing cloth is different from standard microfiber cloth, which is available at a minimal price point.

Interestingly, the dedicated page mentions compatible devices for this cloth and it notes all Apple products available in the market right now.

Well, this isn’t the first time that Apple has introduced a cleaning cloth for its products. The company previously introduced a polishing cloth for cleaning the nano-texture Pro Display XDR.

In addition to the polishing cloth, Apple announces the new AirPods 3rd generation at a price of Rs 18,500 in India. The new MacBook Pro models with M1 Pro and M1 Max come at a starting price of Rs 194900 and Rs 239,900, respectively. Additionally, the tech giant announced that macOS Monterey will be available as a free software update on Monday, October 25.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: October 19, 2021 12:15 PM IST
  • Updated Date: October 19, 2021 12:41 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Free Fire rewards, redeem codes today: How to win Venom vs Carnage Crate, Mag-7 Executioner for free
Gaming
Free Fire rewards, redeem codes today: How to win Venom vs Carnage Crate, Mag-7 Executioner for free
Apple wants you to pay Rs 1,900 for a cloth to clean your MacBook, iPhone

News

Apple wants you to pay Rs 1,900 for a cloth to clean your MacBook, iPhone

WhatsApp launches a new feature that makes joining group calls easier

Apps

WhatsApp launches a new feature that makes joining group calls easier

Google Pixel 6 series launch today: Where to watch live event, expected price, specs

Mobiles

Google Pixel 6 series launch today: Where to watch live event, expected price, specs

Bitcoin scammers targeting iPhone users via dating apps: How to identify such scams, tips to stay safe

Features

Bitcoin scammers targeting iPhone users via dating apps: How to identify such scams, tips to stay safe

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple wants you to pay Rs 1,900 for a cloth to clean your MacBook, iPhone

WhatsApp launches a new feature that makes joining group calls easier

Google Pixel 6 series launch today: Where to watch live event, expected price, specs

Bitcoin scammers targeting iPhone users via dating apps: How to identify such scams, tips to stay safe

AirPods 2 price in India drops following launch of AirPods 3

Bitcoin scammers targeting iPhone users via dating apps: How to identify such scams, tips to stay safe

Apple s Unleashed event tonight: AirPods 3, new MacBook Pros, and more could launch

Realme GT Neo 2 vs OnePlus 9RT: Which offers better value?

Realme GT Neo 2T: Design, specs, India launch, everything we know so far

OnePlus 9RT launching tomorrow: Confirmed details, expected price, India launch timeline, more

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple wants you to pay Rs 1,900 for a cloth to clean your MacBook, iPhone

News

Apple wants you to pay Rs 1,900 for a cloth to clean your MacBook, iPhone
Bitcoin scammers targeting iPhone users via dating apps: How to identify such scams, tips to stay safe

Features

Bitcoin scammers targeting iPhone users via dating apps: How to identify such scams, tips to stay safe
AirPods 2 price in India drops following launch of AirPods 3

Wearables

AirPods 2 price in India drops following launch of AirPods 3
New MacBook Pro 14-inch, 16-inch models start at Rs 1,94,900 in India: When can you buy

Laptops

New MacBook Pro 14-inch, 16-inch models start at Rs 1,94,900 in India: When can you buy
Apple Event 2021 Highlights: New MacBook Pros, 3rd generation AirPods price in India announced

News

Apple Event 2021 Highlights: New MacBook Pros, 3rd generation AirPods price in India announced

हिंदी समाचार

अक्टूबर 2021 में उपलब्ध फ्री फायर के पांच सबसे अच्छे पेट्स की लिस्ट

Samsung ने Twitter के जरिए Apple के नए MacBook Pro और AirPods 3 का उड़ाया मजाक

Free Fire Diamond ऐसे मिलेंगे फ्री, जिसकी मदद से अनलॉक कर सकेंगे नया बंडल

Foxconn: एप्पल के पार्टनर ने दिखाई अपनी इलेक्ट्रिक कार, बेहद खास है यह जानकारी

Free Fire में इंडियन सर्वर के लिए बेस्ट हैं ये 5 बंडल, गेम जीतने में करेंगे मदद

Latest Videos

iPhone 12 available during Flipkart Big Diwali Day Sale with Rs 11,000 discount #FestiveBuyingGuide

News

iPhone 12 available during Flipkart Big Diwali Day Sale with Rs 11,000 discount #FestiveBuyingGuide
Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: Expected specs, features, price

News

Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro: Expected specs, features, price
iPhone 13 Review : Should you buy ? | Apple iPhone 13 Price, Camera | Everything you need to know

Reviews

iPhone 13 Review : Should you buy ? | Apple iPhone 13 Price, Camera | Everything you need to know
Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Review | One of the Slimmest Samsung Smarthone under Rs 30,000

Reviews

Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Review | One of the Slimmest Samsung Smarthone under Rs 30,000

News

Apple wants you to pay Rs 1,900 for a cloth to clean your MacBook, iPhone
News
Apple wants you to pay Rs 1,900 for a cloth to clean your MacBook, iPhone
WhatsApp launches a new feature that makes joining group calls easier

Apps

WhatsApp launches a new feature that makes joining group calls easier
Google Pixel 6 series launch today: Where to watch live event, expected price, specs

Mobiles

Google Pixel 6 series launch today: Where to watch live event, expected price, specs
Bitcoin scammers targeting iPhone users via dating apps: How to identify such scams, tips to stay safe

Features

Bitcoin scammers targeting iPhone users via dating apps: How to identify such scams, tips to stay safe
AirPods 2 price in India drops following launch of AirPods 3

Wearables

AirPods 2 price in India drops following launch of AirPods 3

new arrivals in india

Realme 8i
Realme 8i

13,999

Realme 8s 5G
Realme 8s 5G

17,999

Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 10 Prime

12,499

Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

35,999

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G
Samsung Galaxy M32 5G

20,999

Vivo Y33s
Vivo Y33s

17,990

Realme C21Y
Realme C21Y

8,999

Vivo Y21
Vivo Y21

15,490

Realme GT Master Edition
Realme GT Master Edition

25,999

Realme GT 5G
Realme GT 5G

37,999

Itel A48
Itel A48

6,399

Motorola Edge 20
Motorola Edge 20

29,999

Motorola Edge 20 Fusion
Motorola Edge 20 Fusion

21,499

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

84,999

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

1,49,999

Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)
Samsung Galaxy A12 (Exynos)

13,999

Nokia C20 Plus
Nokia C20 Plus

8,999

Vivo Y53s
Vivo Y53s

19,490

Tecno Pova 2
Tecno Pova 2

10,999

Infinix Smart 5A
Infinix Smart 5A

6,499

Micromax In 2b
Micromax In 2b

8,999

Vivo Y72 5G
Vivo Y72 5G

20,990

Tecno Camon 17
Tecno Camon 17

12,999

Tecno Camon 17 Pro
Tecno Camon 17 Pro

16,999

Realme C11 2021
Realme C11 2021

6,999

Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno6 Pro 5G

39,990

Oppo Reno6 5G
Oppo Reno6 5G

29,990

Samsung Galaxy M21 2021
Samsung Galaxy M21 2021

12,499

OnePlus Nord 2
OnePlus Nord 2

27,999

Poco F3 GT
Poco F3 GT

27,999

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G
Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

19,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Best Sellers