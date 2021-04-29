Apple posts record sales in fiscal Q2 2021, thanks to the strong iPhone 12 demand

Apple on Wednesday posted the latest earnings report which showed strong demand for the iPhone 12 in the fiscal Q2 2021. The company also highlighted that sales for iMac and iPad have increased in the past quarter. Also Read - Apple to launch its M2 chip this summer for future MacBook Pro

The report revealed that iMac recorded 70 percent increase in sales while iPad witnessed a 78 percent surge in sales. Apple stated that that rise in demand for these devices is due to continued remote work amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"This quarter reflects both the enduring ways our products have helped our users meet this moment in their lives, as well as the optimism consumers seem to feel about better days ahead for all of us," Apple's Tim Cook said in an official statement.

The tech giant said that consumers are purchasing Apple devices more than ever before, especially the iPhone 12. It reported the March quarter revenue of $89.6 billion, which is up 54 percent year-on-year (YoY). Apple also added that iPhone contributed to $48 billion (around Rs 3.56 lakh crores) in Q1 2021, which is a 66 percent YoY growth.

What about iPhone sales in India?

Apple’s CFO Luca Maestri said in the earnings call that emerging markets, especially India, have done significantly better in the quarter. Apple did not reveal how the company performed in India in the last quarter.

As per the latest report from Counterpoint, Apple shipped over 1 million iPhones in the country. The report highlighted that the strong demand for the iPhone 11 and iPhone SE was the reason behind the spectacular sales numbers.

Pandemic helped Apple

Apple said that business grew for the company as consumers purchased computers and tablets for work from home in the last few months. The iPad sales surged 77 percent during the January-March when compared to a year ago. Mac sales also increased 69 percent to $9.1 billion.

The company recently launched a new range of Macs powered by its own M1 silicon earlier this month. During the earnings call, CEO Cook and Maestri warned that the current chipset supply shortages will impact iPad and Mac lineups in Q3.

The company further revealed that sales of wearables, accessories and home also increased 24 percent to $7.8 billion, as consumers purchased the Apple Watch.

In the earnings call, Cook said, “This quarter for Apple wouldn’t have been possible without the tireless and innovative work of every Apple team member worldwide.”

“We’re gratified by the enthusiastic customer response to the unmatched line of cutting-edge products that we delivered across a historic holiday season,” he further added.