comscore Apple prepares a search engine similar to Google search | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple prepares a search engine to become independent from Google
News

Apple prepares a search engine to become independent from Google

News

The changes to Spotlight Search suggest that Apple may be developing a search engine soon. It may be ad-free and help to improve Siri search results in the long run.

  • Published: August 29, 2020 5:48 PM IST
Apple iOS 14 Redesigned Siri

Representational Image

New rumors suggest that Apple may be working on its own search engine to compete with Google search. There are indications of several changes to Spotlight Search that are taking place with the arrival of iOS 14 and iPad OS 14, as well as a significant update to Applebot. This means that the company may be launching its own search engine. Also Read - Apple removes Epic Games account and all its apps from App Store

Apple could launch its own search engine to compete with Google

For several years, Google has been reported to pay Apple billions of dollars to remain the default search engine in Safari for iOS, iPadOS, and macOS. The agreement between Apple and Google could come to an end very soon. In July 2020, it was reported that the UK Competition and Markets Authority was targeting the deal. Regulators in Europe can force Apple to remove Google as the default search engine and have users choose which search engine they want to use in Safari. Also Read - Apple manufacturer Foxconn could soon set up factories in Mexico

WATCH: Marvel’s Avengers Beta: Gameplay

This regulatory pressure pushes Apple to develop a search engine and thus exclude Google from all its devices. However, the Apple search engine would be very different from the traditional ones like Bing or Google Search. Since it will have a different purpose than just showing ads or data mining. Also Read - Apple iPhone SE 2020 to now be assembled locally in India

It would likely be ad-free, completely private, and have significantly deeper integrations with the operating system. For now, we do not know how it will be and much less how it will work. If it will be accessible to everyone or can only be accessed from Apple devices. Thus, many details are yet to be known about it.

iOS 14 will let iPhone users protect their precise location data from apps: Here’s how

Also Read

iOS 14 will let iPhone users protect their precise location data from apps: Here’s how

Although the subject was quite calm, several developers have detected an unusual activity of Applebot, as it seems to have increased its logs significantly. This fact has been the one that has raised the speculation that Apple is developing its own search engine. It could be an alternative to Google or improvements to Siri and Spotlight search.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: August 29, 2020 5:48 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report

Editor's Pick

OnePlus Nord users facing Bluetooth connectivity issues
News
OnePlus Nord users facing Bluetooth connectivity issues
MediaTek requests US permission to supply chips to Huawei

News

MediaTek requests US permission to supply chips to Huawei

Apple prepares a search engine similar to Google search

News

Apple prepares a search engine similar to Google search

YouTube tests picture-in-picture feature on iPhone and iPad

News

YouTube tests picture-in-picture feature on iPhone and iPad

Poco X3 to have a 64-megapixel camera, 33W fast charging

News

Poco X3 to have a 64-megapixel camera, 33W fast charging

Most Popular

Logitech MX Master 3 Review

Syska SW-100 review: Big-screen watch now more affordable

Motorola Moto G9 first impressions: Is conservative good enough?

HP Pavilion Gaming 16 review: Big screen, fast performance

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G First Impressions

Tecno Spark Go 2020 launching on September 1 in India, Flipkart listing goes live

Apple iPhone 12 series without charger to cost more than iPhone 11: Report

OnePlus Nord users facing Bluetooth connectivity issues

MediaTek requests US permission to supply chips to Huawei

Apple prepares a search engine similar to Google search

5 interesting Android games that you should try

OnePlus R&D center talks OxygenOS and new features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Horizon Zero Dawn PC Gameplay

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple iPhone 12 series without charger to cost more than iPhone 11: Report

News

Apple iPhone 12 series without charger to cost more than iPhone 11: Report
Apple prepares a search engine similar to Google search

News

Apple prepares a search engine similar to Google search
YouTube tests picture-in-picture feature on iPhone and iPad

News

YouTube tests picture-in-picture feature on iPhone and iPad
Apple removes Epic Games account, its apps from App Store

Gaming

Apple removes Epic Games account, its apps from App Store
Best Mobile Phone under 55000

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000

हिंदी समाचार

LG Wing रोटेशनल ड्यूल डिस्प्ले वाला स्मार्टफोन हुआ टीज

Tecno Spark Go 2020 फ्लिपकार्ट पर हुआ टीज, 1 सितंबर को होगा लॉन्च

Flipkart पर शुरू हुआ Month End Mobile Fest सेल, इन स्मार्टफोन्स पर मिल रहा है भारी डिस्काउंट

Samsung Galaxy A21s का प्राइस हुए कम, जानें नई कीमत

Infinix के अगले बजट स्मार्टफोन की जानकारी आई सामने, 5,000mAh बैटरी और 48MP कैमरे से होगा लैस

Latest Videos

Five interesting Android games that you should try

Features

Five interesting Android games that you should try
BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India

Features

BGR Talks: Saurabh Goel, President, Havells India
Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay

Features

Marvel's Avengers Beta Gameplay
Realme C12 Camera Review

Reviews

Realme C12 Camera Review

News

Tecno Spark Go 2020 launching on September 1 in India, Flipkart listing goes live
News
Tecno Spark Go 2020 launching on September 1 in India, Flipkart listing goes live
Apple iPhone 12 series without charger to cost more than iPhone 11: Report

News

Apple iPhone 12 series without charger to cost more than iPhone 11: Report
OnePlus Nord users facing Bluetooth connectivity issues

News

OnePlus Nord users facing Bluetooth connectivity issues
MediaTek requests US permission to supply chips to Huawei

News

MediaTek requests US permission to supply chips to Huawei
Apple prepares a search engine similar to Google search

News

Apple prepares a search engine similar to Google search

new arrivals in india

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers