Apple products have a new 'unpatchable' security flaw
  • Apple products have a new ‘unpatchable’ security flaw in the Secure Enclave Chip: Report
Apple products have a new ‘unpatchable’ security flaw in the Secure Enclave Chip: Report

Unlike the usual security exploits, this new flaw is likely hardware-based and therefore 'unpatchable'. This means that Apple can’t fix the issue with the help of software updates. Let’s take a closer look at this latest security exploit in Apple products.

  Published: August 2, 2020 5:46 PM IST
Apple products are known for the security that they provide to their users when it comes to privacy protection. However, like any other computer hardware or product, not everything is perfect or absolutely secure. According to a new report, it looks like hackers have uncovered a new exploit in a number of Apple products. Unlike the usual security exploits, this new flaw is likely hardware-based and therefore ‘unpatchable’. This means that Apple can’t fix the issue with the help of software updates. Let’s take a closer look at this latest security exploit in Apple products including its’ scope impact here. Also Read - Apple shuts down this weather app on Android

Apple products have an ‘unpatchable’ security flaw; details

According to a report from 9to5Mac, hackers noted that this new exploit is present in the “Secure Enclave” chip. This is a security co-processor present on almost all Apple devices and deals with encrypting and protection of all sensitive data. The chip is one of the highlights for Apple products when it comes to security. As per the report, Apple encrypts all the data on an iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and other devices with “random private keys”. Secure Enclave chip is the only thing that can access all these keys to decrypt the data. As noted in the past, the company does not sync these keys with iCloud and they are specific to each device. Also Read - Apple buys startup that converts iPhone into payment terminal

In addition to the usual data on the device, this chip also stores more sensitive data. This includes all your passwords, credit card information, and biometric data for Face ID and Touch ID. The chip is inside the device so that no third party app has access to this data. It does not even matter if you are running a jailbroken device or an out of the factory software. Also Read - Facebook, Apple, Google, Amazon CEOs set to testify before US Congress in historic hearing

As per the report, this is not the first time that we have seen a Secure Enclave-related explore. However, unlike the last time, Chinese hackers from the Pangu Team note that the exploit can break the encryption. The report notes that this security flaw is present in all the devices running chips between A7 and A11 Bionic. Apple has already fixed the exploit in A12 and A13 Bionic chips so newer devices are safe. It is worth noting that hackers need to have physical access to your device to work with the exploit.

  Published Date: August 2, 2020 5:46 PM IST

Best Sellers