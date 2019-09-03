Some Apple products may get costlier as the new 15 percent US tariffs on Chinese products came into effect from September 1. Apple devices like AirPods, Apple Watch, HomePods and iMac computers may get pricier. The company has its products assembled by Foxconn in China.

“For products covered by Annex A of the August 20, 2019 notice (84 FR 43304), the rate of additional duty will be 15 percent on the current effective date of September 1, 2019. For products covered by Annex C of the August 20 notice, the rate of additional duty will be 15 percent on the current effective date of December 15, 2019,” read the statement from US Federal Register.

Furthermore, the iPhones from the company might also be around $100 pricier in the US once the new 15 percent tariff comes into place from December 15. “TVs, speakers, digital cameras, lithium-ion batteries and flash drives are just a few of consumer electronics that will be subjected to a 15 percent tariff beginning Sunday,” TechCrunch reports.

Besides, Apple CEO Tim Cook recently told US President Donald Trump that tariffs on China will help Samsung gain more. The reason behind this is that Samsung doesn’t need to pay any tariffs. Trump, in a conversation with reporters, said he has “had a very good meeting with Cook.” “I have a lot of respect for Tim Cook, and Tim was talking to me about tariffs. And one of the things, and he made a good case, is that Samsung is their number-one competitor. Samsung is not paying tariffs because they’re based in South Korea,” Trump said.

On a completely unrelated note, Air India is asking users to not to carry the older 15-inch Apple MacBook Pro models. The airline is the latest to join a growing list of airlines from around the world. The airlines took action after Apple recalled the 15-inch MacBook Pro models citing potential fire safety hazards. The decision comes after DGCA asked users not to carry those models.

– With inputs from IANS