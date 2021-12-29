Apple puts Foxconn plant on probation, iPhone 12 production on hold until further notice

Of late, Apple’s supplier Foxconn has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. The plant has been temporarily shut over the food poisoning incident. Apple has officially responded on the matter. Also Read - What happens to an Apple Account after the death of a user? Check steps to set up a legacy contact

The Cupertino-based tech giant has put Foxconn on probation following worker protests. "Following recent concerns about food safety and accommodation conditions at Foxconn Sriperumbudur, we dispatched independent auditors," an Apple spokesperson said according to Bloomberg.

"We found that some of the remote dormitory accommodations and dining rooms being used for employees do not meet our requirements and we are working with the supplier to ensure a comprehensive set of corrective actions are rapidly implemented," the spokesperson added.

Located in Sriperumbudur, on the outskirts of Chennai, the Foxconn plant is said to resume operations once “necessary improvements” are ensured. Apple has put the facility on probation until it is satisfied that the basic health standards for workers are met. Foxconn has not specified when the facility will reopen.

The plant is used to assemble iPhones, among other gadgets from various other brands. The company has apologized for maintaining poor health standards and promised to revamp the management and operations in the country.

Foxconn said to restructure local management team and systems, expand living areas, upgrade bathing facilities and provide drinking water facilities. The company added that it will continue to pay all employees during the downtime.

“We are very sorry for the issue our employees experienced and are taking immediate steps to enhance the facilities and services we provide,” Foxconn said in an official statement. The facility will be operational once these workers’ health standard is ensured.

This is not the first time that Apple has been linked to labor issues in India. Earlier, the tech giant put another iPhone maker, Wistron Corp., on probation after worker protests over unpaid wages.