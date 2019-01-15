comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple, Qualcomm battle may delay 5G iPhones: Report
News

Apple, Qualcomm battle may delay 5G iPhones: Report

News

If Apple continues to use Intel's modems for its 2019 iPhone Series, then it could be a major issue for the company as Intel's 5G chips might not be released until 2020.

  • Published: January 15, 2019 4:06 PM IST
apple-iphone-xs-xs-max-hands-on-1

Among the latest developments, Apple’s COO, Jeff Williams, asserted that Qualcomm refused to supply 4G LTE processors for its latest iPhone family. CNET reported that the Apple executive revealed this information during the US Federal Trade Commission’s trial against Qualcomm. The Cupertino giant wanted to leverage Qualcomm’s modems, but instead, the company had to use Intel’s modem for the iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone XS Max.

“In the end, they would not support us or sell us chips,” said Jeff Williams, Chief Operating Officer of Apple, during his testimony to the US FTC. “We have been unable to get them to support us on new design wins past that time (when Apple filed a lawsuit against Qualcomm),” Williams said. “This has been a challenge.” Williams also asserted that the company paid the chipmaker royalties amounting to $7.50 each iPhone.

Watch: Apple iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR First Look

This seems to be bad news as it could drastically affect the network performance of the forthcoming season of iPhones. In addition, Apple manufacturers its own chipset for its devices; however, it still relies on the third-party chip makers for hardware, enabling network connectivity. In 2016, the Cupertino giant started leveraging Intel modems with the launch of the iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus. In simpler terms, Apple divided the business between Qualcomm and Intel. The company’s sole supplier of modem chips was Qualcomm till 2016.

If Apple continues to use Intel‘s modems for its 2019 iPhone Series, then it could be a major issue for the company as Intel’s 5G chips might not be released until 2020. This will also give Android phones an edge over the iPhones as Apple might be late to offer 5G phones in the market.

You Might be Interested

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

Apple iPhone 7 Plus

3

61060

Buy Now
iOS 10
Apple A10 Fusion Quad-core 64-bit Processor
12 MP with wide-angle and telephoto cameras, phase detection autofocus, 2x optical zoom, OIS, quad-LED (dual tone) flash
Apple iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 7

4.6

50810

Buy Now
iOS 10
Apple A10 Fusion Quad-core 64-bit Processor
12 MP with ƒ/1.8 aperture , OIS, 6 Element lens, High Speed Sensor, TrueTone Flash
  • Published Date: January 15, 2019 4:06 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Itel A44 Air with Android Oreo (Go Edition) launched in India
thumb-img
Gaming
Shashi Tharoor has proposed a bill to regulate online gaming
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy A50 receives Wi-Fi certification; expected to launch soon
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy M20 leak hints at dual cameras, USB-Type C, NFC and more

Most Popular

Micromax Infinity N12 Review

Microsoft Surface Go Review

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Apple, Qualcomm battle may delay 5G iPhones: Report

Itel A44 Air with Android Oreo (Go Edition) launched in India

Spotify signs deal with Indian music label T-series for its entire catalog

Vivo Y91 launched in India for Rs 10,990

Xiaomi Mijia Electric Pressure Cooker launched in China

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple, Qualcomm battle may delay 5G iPhones: Report

News

Apple, Qualcomm battle may delay 5G iPhones: Report
Realme 2 goes on sale via Flipkart: Price, features, specifications

News

Realme 2 goes on sale via Flipkart: Price, features, specifications
Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector TV launched

News

Xiaomi Mijia Laser Projector TV launched
LG V40 ThinQ India launch expected soon, to be Amazon exclusive

News

LG V40 ThinQ India launch expected soon, to be Amazon exclusive
Google Pixel 3 XL Lite may have 6GB RAM, hints Geekbench listing

News

Google Pixel 3 XL Lite may have 6GB RAM, hints Geekbench listing

हिंदी समाचार

OnePlus 6 और 6T के लिए रिलीज हुआ नया OxygenOS ओपन Beta बिल्ड

Honor 10 Lite vs Realme U1: जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और परफॉर्मेंस में कौन है दमदार

PUBG की नई अपडेट छुप कर खेलने वाले प्लेयर्स के लिए बनी मुसीबत

शाओमी ने लॉन्च की फास्ट चार्जिंग Mi Micro USB केबल, जानें क्या है खासियत

शाओमी ने स्मार्टफोन के बाद लॉन्च किया ये खास स्मार्ट कुकर, जानें क्या हैं फीचर्स

News

Apple, Qualcomm battle may delay 5G iPhones: Report
News
Apple, Qualcomm battle may delay 5G iPhones: Report
Itel A44 Air with Android Oreo (Go Edition) launched in India

News

Itel A44 Air with Android Oreo (Go Edition) launched in India
Spotify signs deal with Indian music label T-series for its entire catalog

News

Spotify signs deal with Indian music label T-series for its entire catalog
Vivo Y91 launched in India for Rs 10,990

News

Vivo Y91 launched in India for Rs 10,990
Xiaomi Mijia Electric Pressure Cooker launched in China

News

Xiaomi Mijia Electric Pressure Cooker launched in China