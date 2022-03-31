comscore Apple now allows 'reader' apps to use external links to their own sites
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple now allows ‘reader’ apps like Kindle, Netflix, and Spotify to add link to their own sites
News

Apple now allows ‘reader’ apps like Kindle, Netflix, and Spotify to add link to their own sites

News

According to Apple, reader apps are the ones designed to give access to digital content like magazines, books, music, or videos. These apps include Kindle, Spotify, Netflix and more.

Apple-App-Store

Apple has announced that it will now let “reader” apps sign up for access to an “External Link Account Entitlement”. This will allow apps to show a link to a website so that the users can create or even manage an account outside of Apple’s App Store. In case you are wondering what are these “reader” apps. These apps are the ones designed to give access to digital content like magazines, books, music, or videos. These apps include Kindle, Spotify, Netflix and more. Also Read - Apple explains why there is a frequent delay in iOS auto-updates

This move comes as a response to an investigation that was launched by the Japanese Fair Trade Commission. As per the tech giant, the reader apps do not offer in-app digital goods and services. Also Read - Apple, Meta gave user data to hackers pretending to be police officials

As per the updated App Store guidelines, “Apps may allow a user to access previously purchased content or content subscriptions (specifically: magazines, newspapers, books, audio, music, and video). Reader apps may offer account creation for free tiers, and account management functionality for existing customers. Reader app developers may apply for the External Link Account Entitlement to provide an informational link in their app to a website the developer owns or maintains responsibility for in order to create or manage an account. Learn more about the External Link Account Entitlement.” Also Read - Apple will no longer repair iPhones marked as missing, stolen

Notably, the entitlement will not be given to all reader apps. They will have to request the entitlement and put up a screen explaining that any purchase made will not be via Apple. They will also need to put up a link to an Apple page that will educate users about the risks associated with providing information to a third-party developer.

According to Apple, “Apps that let people access digital content such as music or video, but not as the primary functionality, are not considered reader apps and are not eligible for the External Link Account Entitlement. For example, a social networking app that lets people stream audiovisual content is not eligible.”

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: March 31, 2022 10:42 AM IST
  • Updated Date: March 31, 2022 11:24 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Smartphone brands that partnered with camera experts
Photo Gallery
Smartphone brands that partnered with camera experts
Xiaomi to partner with Leica: Check other smartphone-camera partnerships

Photo Gallery

Xiaomi to partner with Leica: Check other smartphone-camera partnerships

YouTube TV iOS users get picture-in-picture feature: How it works

News

YouTube TV iOS users get picture-in-picture feature: How it works

Apple now allows 'reader' apps to use external links to their own sites

News

Apple now allows 'reader' apps to use external links to their own sites

Realme Pad Mini launching on April 4: Here s everything we know so far

News

Realme Pad Mini launching on April 4: Here s everything we know so far

Hackers fool Apple, Meta into giving user data

News

Hackers fool Apple, Meta into giving user data

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Realme Pad Mini launching on April 4: Here s everything we know so far

YouTube TV iOS users get picture-in-picture feature: How it works

Apple now allows 'reader' apps to use external links to their own sites

Hackers fool Apple, Meta into giving user data

OnePlus 10 Pro to launch in India today: How to watch the live stream, expected price, specs

PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other

Electric scooters catching fire: Tips to keep EV battery safe

Crypto tax after March 31: Should you withdraw or stay put?

Is it really safe to buy electric scooters?

Poco X4 Pro 5G With 67W Fast Charging, 64 MP Camera And Snapdragon 695 SoC Launched In India, Check Specs And Price

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple reveals why Apple iOS auto-updates are often late

Apps

Apple reveals why Apple iOS auto-updates are often late
Apple now allows 'reader' apps to use external links to their own sites

News

Apple now allows 'reader' apps to use external links to their own sites
Hackers fool Apple, Meta into giving user data

News

Hackers fool Apple, Meta into giving user data
Apple will no longer repair iPhones marked as missing, stolen

Mobiles

Apple will no longer repair iPhones marked as missing, stolen
Man arrested for stalking girlfriend using Apple Watch

Wearables

Man arrested for stalking girlfriend using Apple Watch

हिंदी समाचार

आपको कोई कर रहा ट्रैक, तुरंत अलर्ट कर देगा गूगल का नया फीचर

JioMart Maha Cashback offer का आज अंतिम दिन, जानें पूरी डिटेल और पाएं लास्ट कैशबैक

Instagram के 5 अपकमिंग फीचर्स, जिनसे और मजेदार हो जाएगा यूजर्स का एक्सपीरियंस

Jio, Vodafone Idea और BSNL ने जनवरी में खोए लाखों सब्सक्राइबर्स, सिर्फ Airtel को हुआ फायदा

OnePlus का सबसे दमदार फोन आज भारत में होगा लॉन्च, जानें हर डिटेल

Latest Videos

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here

News

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here
Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

News

Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video
5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone

News

5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone
WhatsApp New Update: Users Can Share upto 2GB Data with Others over Their Platform

News

WhatsApp New Update: Users Can Share upto 2GB Data with Others over Their Platform

News

Realme Pad Mini launching on April 4: Here s everything we know so far
News
Realme Pad Mini launching on April 4: Here s everything we know so far
YouTube TV iOS users get picture-in-picture feature: How it works

News

YouTube TV iOS users get picture-in-picture feature: How it works
Apple now allows 'reader' apps to use external links to their own sites

News

Apple now allows 'reader' apps to use external links to their own sites
Hackers fool Apple, Meta into giving user data

News

Hackers fool Apple, Meta into giving user data
OnePlus 10 Pro to launch in India today: How to watch the live stream, expected price, specs

News

OnePlus 10 Pro to launch in India today: How to watch the live stream, expected price, specs

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers