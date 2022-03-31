Apple has announced that it will now let “reader” apps sign up for access to an “External Link Account Entitlement”. This will allow apps to show a link to a website so that the users can create or even manage an account outside of Apple’s App Store. In case you are wondering what are these “reader” apps. These apps are the ones designed to give access to digital content like magazines, books, music, or videos. These apps include Kindle, Spotify, Netflix and more. Also Read - Apple explains why there is a frequent delay in iOS auto-updates

This move comes as a response to an investigation that was launched by the Japanese Fair Trade Commission. As per the tech giant, the reader apps do not offer in-app digital goods and services. Also Read - Apple, Meta gave user data to hackers pretending to be police officials

As per the updated App Store guidelines, “Apps may allow a user to access previously purchased content or content subscriptions (specifically: magazines, newspapers, books, audio, music, and video). Reader apps may offer account creation for free tiers, and account management functionality for existing customers. Reader app developers may apply for the External Link Account Entitlement to provide an informational link in their app to a website the developer owns or maintains responsibility for in order to create or manage an account. Learn more about the External Link Account Entitlement.” Also Read - Apple will no longer repair iPhones marked as missing, stolen

Notably, the entitlement will not be given to all reader apps. They will have to request the entitlement and put up a screen explaining that any purchase made will not be via Apple. They will also need to put up a link to an Apple page that will educate users about the risks associated with providing information to a third-party developer.

According to Apple, “Apps that let people access digital content such as music or video, but not as the primary functionality, are not considered reader apps and are not eligible for the External Link Account Entitlement. For example, a social networking app that lets people stream audiovisual content is not eligible.”