Apple recalls select 15-inch MacBook Pro Retina for battery risk
Apple recalls older 15-inch MacBook Pro Retina units because of battery fire risk

In a statement over Apple support page, the company noted about the recall. It said that the limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units sold between September 2015 and February 2017, could have the battery risk. It is possible that their battery may overheat and pose a fire safety risk.

Apple has found out that the batteries supplied in a limited number of older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro units pose a ‘fire safety risk’. The Cupertino firm on Thursday decided to recall older generation 15-inch MacBook Pro sold between 2015-2017. It urged users to get their laptops to service center an get the batteries replaced ‘free of charge’.

Apple has asked consumers to check MacBook’s model number, and it should be MacBook Pro (Retina, 15-inch, Mid 2015). Affected units eligibility will determined by the product serial number, which users can also check from Apple’s website. The company notes, “customer safety is always Apple’s top priority, and we have voluntarily decided to replace affected batteries, free of charge.”

Since, this program is for battery replacement only. This worldwide Apple program doesn’t extend the standard warranty coverage of the 15-inch MacBook Pro. This program does not affect laptop’s warranty by any means, added statement.

Just last month, one of the Apple MacBook Pro unit reportedly caught fire during normal use. The user initially shared the incident on Twitter, but then more details were also recorded by him on Reddit. The person reportedly plugged the laptop for charging, when he noticed smoke spewing out from both sides of the laptop. He emphasized that he was using the laptop normally and as soon as the laptop caught fire, he had it placed on the floor where it exploded.

