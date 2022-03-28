Apple may be reducing its production in view of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and Russia and rising inflation. The American company is planning to cut down production of iPhones and AirPods substantially, in order to weather out the low-demand period. Also Read - Apple, Google close loophole that allowed Russians to use payment services

Apple's decision to cut down production has been reported by Nikkei. The report quoted people who are in the know of the matter. According to the report, Apple will be reducing the production of iPhone SE 2020 and iPhone SE 2022 by 20 percent. The report claims that this is the first sign of the Ukraine crisis impacting a mega tech company. The looming inflation crisis also has an impact on the weak demand.

The iPhone SE 2022 was launched earlier this month. Just weeks after the launch, the tech giant is cutting down its production order by about 2 million to a total of just 3 million units for the entire quarter. The Nikkei report claimed that even AirPods production is going to be axed by a massive 10 million units for the entire year. This move has been taken to counterbalance the low demand as well as to get rid of the existing inventories.

Even the iPhone 13 series is looking at a cut in supply. According to the report, Apple may be looking to cut down the production of a couple of million units of the latest iPhone 13 series. However, this move has been labeled as an adjustment due to seasonal demand.

The ongoing chip shortage also continues to make things worse. All three factors, looming inflation, Russo-Ukrainian War and chip shortage could signal an upcoming crisis within the tech industry but not exclusive to it. The PC market and Automobile market may also be staring at a downturn for the rest of the year.

Apple’s new iPhone SE 3 is the first budget 5G smartphone from the tech giant. Apple’s A15 Bionic powers the phone and it is also found in the iPhone 13 series. Apple is aiming at first-time iPhone users with the new SE 3.