Apple refreshes iMac with faster Intel processors and AMD graphics

Apple has refreshed two iMac models, including a 21.5-inch with Retina display and a 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display.

  Published: March 19, 2019 7:51 PM IST
Apple-iMac-gets-2x-more-performance-home-office

Just Yesterday, Apple launched the new iPad Air and iPad mini with support for Apple Pencil. Now, the Cupertino giant has refreshed two iMac models, including a 21.5-inch with Retina display, and a 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display. Apple has updated the devices with more powerful Intel processors and AMD graphics. However, the company hasn’t refreshed its entry-level iMac, which comes without a Retina display. Additionally, the iMac models still offer the same design, so there isn’t any FaceID or TouchID here.

The new 21-inch iMac with 4K display carries a starting price tag of Rs 119,900, while the 27-inch iMac with Retina 5K display starts at Rs 169,900. Both the iMac models are available for pre-order and will start showing up in stores starting next week. The 21.5-inch model now features an 8th-generation six-core Intel Core i5 CPU, coupled with 4GB AMD Radeon Pro Vega 20 graphics.

Apple iPad Air, iPad Mini with support for Apple Pencil launched: Price in India, specifications and features

Apple iPad Air, iPad Mini with support for Apple Pencil launched: Price in India, specifications and features

It is claimed to deliver up to 60 percent faster performance. At the entry-level, the 21.5-inch iMac model comes with a dual-core 7th-generation Core i5 processor. The 27-inch model, on the other hand, gets Intel’s 8th-Gen six-core i5 processor on the two lower configurations, and 9th-Gen on the high end. It is said to deliver up to 2.4 times faster performance.

Furthermore, there are upgrade options as well, which includes an eighth-generation Core i7 chip and a ninth-gen eight-core Core i9 option. Apple has also incorporated new Radeon Pro Vega graphics chips from AMD, which reportedly deliver up to an 80 percent faster graphics performance. Besides, the new iPad mini will cost you Rs 34,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 45,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model. The 10.5-inch iPad Air, on the other hand, is priced at Rs 44,900 for the Wi-Fi model and Rs 55,900 for the Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

  Published Date: March 19, 2019 7:51 PM IST

