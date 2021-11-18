comscore Calls dropping on your iPhone? Apple releases a fix, Update the phone immediately
Calls dropping on your iPhone? Apple releases a fix: Update the phone now

The newly released iOS 15.1.1 update improves call drop performance on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series of phones. The update is already rolling out for eligible models.

(Representational Image)

Several Apple iPhone users have been complaining about the call-dropping issue for the last few days. The Cupertino-based tech giant acknowledged the issue and released a fix in the form of an iOS 15.1.1 update earlier today. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 users were primarily facing the call drop issue. Also Read - Apple is likely to sell 80 million units of iPhone 13 series in this quarter: Report

The update is a small one and fixes only the calling performance for the said models. Also Read - Amazon Prime Video app for macOS now allows downloading content on desktop

Eligible iPhone models – check the list

The newly released iOS 15.1.1 update improves call drop performance on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series of phones. The update is already rolling out for models including — iPhone 13, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Also Read - WhatsApp images, videos not showing in Phone Gallery? Here's a quick fix

Other iPhone models are not eligible for the latest update and can’t install.

Apple recommends all eligible iPhone users to upgrade their device to the latest iOS update immediately to experience a better calling experience.

How to install iOS 15.1.1 update right now

Since the iOS 15.1.1 update measures around 1.44GB. We recommend users connect their iPhones to a stable WiFi network before installing the latest update. Additionally, you must also ensure to backup all your crucial data before downloading the latest iOS update.

Once the update is available, your iPhone should automatically notify you. However, if you haven’t received the update yet, head over to the Settings menu and check whether it is available or not. If not, wait for some more time.

To upgrade your iPhone to the latest iOS 15.1.1 update, head to the Settings menu > General option > Software Update > Click on Download and Install option displayed at the bottom of the page.

  Published Date: November 18, 2021 2:56 PM IST

