Apple releases first firmware update for AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro has gained the first firmware update since its release. The new version of the firmware is labeled 2B588 while the one that AirPods Pro shipped with was 2B584. The minor revision number suggests that the firmware carries a small bug fix or a possible enhancement, Apple Insider reported recently.

Users do not need to do anything to get the firmware installed, as it will automatically be applied when the AirPods Pro are connected to an iPhone or iPad. Also, there is no specific update mechanism available that could force an update to AirPods Pro, but users can check the firmware version number by going to the Settings app then tapping General, About, and AirPods Pro.

AirPods Pro is available India through Apple Authorised Resellers on Apple devices running iOS 13.2 or later, iPadOS 13.2 or later, watchOS 6.1 or later, tvOS 13.2 or later, or macOS Catalina 10.15.1 or later.

Apple AirPods Pro: Price, Features

Apple AirPods Pro is available at a retail price of Rs 24,900 in India. Alongside the price of AirPods Pro, Apple has also revised price of older models. The first generation AirPods with charging case is now available for Rs 14,900. The AirPods with wireless charging case is available for Rs 18,900. The standalone wireless charging case is available for Rs 7,500.

As per the company, the earbuds can deliver four-and-a-half hours of listening time on a single charge with active noise cancellation enabled. AirPods Pro also features a vent system to equalize pressure and reduce discomfort caused by wearing in-ear headphones. There is also a force sensor that makes it easy to play, pause or skip tracks, and answer phone calls.

