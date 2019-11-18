comscore Apple releases first firmware update for AirPods Pro | BGR India
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple releases first firmware update for AirPods Pro
News

Apple releases first firmware update for AirPods Pro

News

Users do not need to do anything to get the firmware installed, as it will automatically be applied when the AirPods Pro are connected to an iPhone or iPad.

  • Published: November 18, 2019 11:05 AM IST
Apple AirPods Pro

Apple AirPods Pro has gained the first firmware update since its release. The new version of the firmware is labeled 2B588 while the one that AirPods Pro shipped with was 2B584. The minor revision number suggests that the firmware carries a small bug fix or a possible enhancement, Apple Insider reported recently.

Users do not need to do anything to get the firmware installed, as it will automatically be applied when the AirPods Pro are connected to an iPhone or iPad. Also, there is no specific update mechanism available that could force an update to AirPods Pro, but users can check the firmware version number by going to the Settings app then tapping General, About, and AirPods Pro.

Apple AirPods Pro with active noise-cancellation is now available in India: Price, Features

Also Read

Apple AirPods Pro with active noise-cancellation is now available in India: Price, Features

AirPods Pro is available India through Apple Authorised Resellers on Apple devices running iOS 13.2 or later, iPadOS 13.2 or later, watchOS 6.1 or later, tvOS 13.2 or later, or macOS Catalina 10.15.1 or later.

Apple AirPods Pro: Price, Features

Apple AirPods Pro is available at a retail price of Rs 24,900 in India. Alongside the price of AirPods Pro, Apple has also revised price of older models. The first generation AirPods with charging case is now available for Rs 14,900. The AirPods with wireless charging case is available for Rs 18,900. The standalone wireless charging case is available for Rs 7,500.

Watch Video: Top smartphones to launch in November 2019

As per the company, the earbuds can deliver four-and-a-half hours of listening time on a single charge with active noise cancellation enabled. AirPods Pro also features a vent system to equalize pressure and reduce discomfort caused by wearing in-ear headphones. There is also a force sensor that makes it easy to play, pause or skip tracks, and answer phone calls.

With inputs from IANS

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: November 18, 2019 11:05 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Realme X2 Pro 'blind order' sale today: Here are the details
News
Realme X2 Pro 'blind order' sale today: Here are the details
Tata Sky introduces HD box and Binge bundle offer

News

Tata Sky introduces HD box and Binge bundle offer

Indian Army officers asked to avoid WhatsApp and Facebook; here’s why

News

Indian Army officers asked to avoid WhatsApp and Facebook; here’s why

TikTok downloads cross 1.5 billion

News

TikTok downloads cross 1.5 billion

Apple releases first firmware update for AirPods Pro

News

Apple releases first firmware update for AirPods Pro

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi Water Purifier Review

Infinix S5 Lite Review

Noise Shots X-Buds Review

Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop Review

LG G8s ThinQ Review

Realme X2 Pro 'blind order' sale today: Here are the details

Tata Sky introduces HD box and Binge bundle offer

Indian Army officers asked to avoid WhatsApp and Facebook; here’s why

TikTok downloads cross 1.5 billion

Apple releases first firmware update for AirPods Pro

Top 5 features of Moto Razr

How to access Disney+ in India

How to play YouTube videos in the background

How to use Pro Triggers on Nubia Red Magic 3S

How to remove ads from Xiaomi smartphones

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple releases first firmware update for AirPods Pro

News

Apple releases first firmware update for AirPods Pro
Apple iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro with 3D sensing coming in 2020

News

Apple iPhone SE 2 and iPad Pro with 3D sensing coming in 2020
Noise Shots X-Buds Review

Review

Noise Shots X-Buds Review
Huawei Watch GT 2 India launch may take place next month

Wearables

Huawei Watch GT 2 India launch may take place next month
Apple Days on Amazon India: Check out deals on iPhone XR and more

Deals

Apple Days on Amazon India: Check out deals on iPhone XR and more

हिंदी समाचार

Best Xiaomi Phones Under Rs 10,000: हस हजार रुपये तक की कीमत में शाओमी के बेस्ट 10 स्मार्टफोन

Tata Sky यूजर्स घर से दूर रह कर भी मुफ्त में देख सकते हैं 400 से ज्यादा लाइव टीवी चैनल्स

Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 नए 'Nebula Purple' कलर वेरिएंट में हुआ लॉन्च

PUBG Mobile ने 15 नवंबर तक चीटर्स की नई बैन लिस्ट जारी की

Xiaomi Mi SUPER SALE Last Day: Xiaomi के इन 10 स्मार्टफोन को सस्ती कीमत में खरीदने का मौका

News

Realme X2 Pro 'blind order' sale today: Here are the details
News
Realme X2 Pro 'blind order' sale today: Here are the details
Tata Sky introduces HD box and Binge bundle offer

News

Tata Sky introduces HD box and Binge bundle offer
Indian Army officers asked to avoid WhatsApp and Facebook; here’s why

News

Indian Army officers asked to avoid WhatsApp and Facebook; here’s why
TikTok downloads cross 1.5 billion

News

TikTok downloads cross 1.5 billion
Apple releases first firmware update for AirPods Pro

News

Apple releases first firmware update for AirPods Pro