Apple has released the first iOS 13.1 beta for developers even though the company has not yet released iOS 13. The iOS 13.1 release notes suggest that the update reintroduces the Automations feature in Shortcuts. It adds other functions that were removed over the course of the iOS 13 beta testing period, MacRumors reports.

iOS 13.1 beta details

Apple has jumped to iOS 13.1 beta-testing because it has already prepared iOS 13 for release. It is likely readying iOS 13.1 as a quick follow-up update. The iOS 13.1 is aiming to restore features that were initially available in iOS 13. However, some features were removed later in the beta testing process which includes things such as automation shortcuts and the share ETA functionality in Apple Maps.

iPhone 11-series to launch soon

In addition, the company is expected to launch three new iPhones – iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Max and iPhone XR successor – in September this year. The upcoming iPhone 11 line-up would feature company’s new A13 chip, sport a new Taptic Engine and feature a lightning port for audio and charging. Known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had earlier suggested that the upcoming iPhone models would be equipped with reverse wireless charging.

Apple iPad and Mac

This year, Apple is planning a revamp for the iPad lineup as well. It plans to update the 12.9-inch iPad Pro and 9.7-inch iPad aimed at the education market. The new models will come with updated cameras and faster processors. The new low-end model will reportedly feature a 10.2-inch display ending the tradition of 9.7-inch models. Apple is also planning a new MacBook Pro with 16-inch display this year.

Apple Watch, AirPods 3, updated HomePod and more

The Cupertino-based giant is also planning a new generation of Apple Watch to launch alongside iPhone Pro models. The beta of iOS 13 has already revealed that it will feature titanium or ceramic casing. They will also feature bigger screens. Apple is also planning expensive AirPods 3 with water resistance and noise cancellation. A cheaper HomePod model is also likely in the pipeline.

With inputs from IANS.