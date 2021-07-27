comscore Apple releases important iOS 14.7.1 update: iPhone users must download it right now
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple releases important iOS 14.7.1 update: iPhone users must download it right now
News

Apple releases important iOS 14.7.1 update: iPhone users must download it right now

News

Apple iOS 14.7.1 update released: If you have an Apple Watch, this is a crucial software update and you must install it immediately. The update fixes the “Unlock with iPhone” error and more.

iPhone 12

Apple officially released iOS 14.7 software update last week with support for MagSafe magnetic battery pack support for iPhone 12 series. In addition to new features, system upgrades, improvements and bug fixes, the iOS 14.7 unfortunately interrupted the “Unlock with iPhone” feature. This feature mainly helped Apple Watch users for easy access to their smartwatch. The good news is, Apple has fixed the issue with a new iOS update dubbed iOS 14.7.1. Also Read - iPhone SE gets cheaper on Flipkart only for today: Get over Rs 11,000 flat discount

If you have an Apple Watch, this is a crucial update and you must install the iOS 14.7.1 update immediately. The update will fix the “Unlock with iPhone” error and the feature will start functioning again. Well, if you do not have an Apple Watch, you should still upgrade to the latest iOS 14.7.1 update right now. Also Read - Apple Watch SE GPS for Rs 24,900 until tonight: How to quickly avail this deal

New iOS update release with fixes

The iOS 14.7.1 update also addresses a security vulnerability. The company said that an application in iOS 14.7 faced a memory corruption issue that might have allowed an application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. The issue has been fixed with the release of iOS 14.7.1 software. It is advised that all iPhone and iPad users to update to the latest iOS update quickly. Also Read - iPhone 13 series leak roundup: From 25W charger to autofocus ultra-wide camera and more

The Cupertino based also added that the same vulnerability was discovered in macOS Big Sur 11.5, which has been fixed with macOS Big Sur 11.5.1. The changelog stated that the latest fixes “a memory corruption issue with improved memory handling.”

How to download iOS 14.7.1 update

The installation process is extremely simple and the process is the same for all eligible iPhone models including iPhone SE (first generation), iPhone 6s, and later. To download iOS 14.7.1 software update on your compatible iPhone:

-Head to the Setting tab first
-Next, go to “General” option by scrolling down
-Select Software update option
-Check for update and then select Download and Install option

Before starting the installation process, ensure to connect your iPhone with a stable WiFi network. You must also create a backup of all your data before starting the download process.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: July 27, 2021 10:45 AM IST
  • Updated Date: July 27, 2021 10:47 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Apple releases important iOS 14.7.1 update: iPhone users must download it right now
News
Apple releases important iOS 14.7.1 update: iPhone users must download it right now
iPhone SE 2020 with over Rs 11,000 flat discount on Flipkart but for a limited period

Photo Gallery

iPhone SE 2020 with over Rs 11,000 flat discount on Flipkart but for a limited period

iPhone SE 2020 with over Rs 11,000 flat discount on Flipkart but for a limited period

Photo Gallery

iPhone SE 2020 with over Rs 11,000 flat discount on Flipkart but for a limited period

Realme Flash is the Snapdragon 888 flagship for India with MagDart

Mobiles

Realme Flash is the Snapdragon 888 flagship for India with MagDart

Nokia XR20 rugged 5G phone launched: Check specs, price, India launch details

Mobiles

Nokia XR20 rugged 5G phone launched: Check specs, price, India launch details

Realme MagDart wireless charging phone launching in India soon

Mobiles

Realme MagDart wireless charging phone launching in India soon

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Redmi K40G in the works: Will this be the Poco F3 Pro or Mi 11X Gaming?

Apple releases important iOS 14.7.1 update: iPhone users must download it right now

Realme Flash is the Snapdragon 888 flagship for India with MagDart

Realme MagDart wireless charging phone launching in India soon

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro launches with Ryzen 5000 CPU, brings Legion Ultimate Support service

iPhone 13 series leak roundup: 25W charger, autofocus ultra-wide camera and more

Poco F3 GT 5G vs OnePlus Nord 5G: Which one should you buy?

Why OnePlus chose MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI for the Nord 2 5G, company explains

OnePlus Nord 2 first impressions: Makes the 9R weep

OnePlus Nord 2 vs OnePlus 9R: Which OnePlus is better for you?

Related Topics

Related Stories

Apple releases important iOS 14.7.1 update: iPhone users must download it right now

News

Apple releases important iOS 14.7.1 update: iPhone users must download it right now
Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021

Top Products

Best Mobile Phone under 55000 in India in 2021
Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021

Top Products

Best Premium Smartphones in India under Rs 50,000 in 2021
Apple Watch SE for Rs 24,900 until tonight: How to quickly avail this deal

Wearables

Apple Watch SE for Rs 24,900 until tonight: How to quickly avail this deal
iPhone 13 series leak roundup: 25W charger, autofocus ultra-wide camera and more

Features

iPhone 13 series leak roundup: 25W charger, autofocus ultra-wide camera and more

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire में मिल रहा Racer Dreki pet skin, ऐसे पा सकते हैं फ्री

Free Fire City Open Play-Ins 2: शेड्यूल समेत सब कुछ यहां से जानें

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 की कीमत हुई 22 हजार रुपये कम, अब इतने में खरीद सकते हैं आप

Realme Flash के स्पेसिफिकेशन्स का खुलासा, 12GB RAM के साथ मिलेंगे ये स्पेसिफिकेशन्स

Lenovo Tab P11 हुआ लॉन्च, 11-इंच स्क्रीन और Snapdragon 662 चिप से है लैस

Latest Videos

How to clear YouTube search history

Features

How to clear YouTube search history
Special students discount on Apple products: Everything we need to know

Features

Special students discount on Apple products: Everything we need to know
Top 5 smartwatches under Rs 10,000

Features

Top 5 smartwatches under Rs 10,000
Pegasus Spyware: All you need to know

Features

Pegasus Spyware: All you need to know

News

Redmi K40G in the works: Will this be the Poco F3 Pro or Mi 11X Gaming?
Mobiles
Redmi K40G in the works: Will this be the Poco F3 Pro or Mi 11X Gaming?
Apple releases important iOS 14.7.1 update: iPhone users must download it right now

News

Apple releases important iOS 14.7.1 update: iPhone users must download it right now
Realme Flash is the Snapdragon 888 flagship for India with MagDart

Mobiles

Realme Flash is the Snapdragon 888 flagship for India with MagDart
Realme MagDart wireless charging phone launching in India soon

Mobiles

Realme MagDart wireless charging phone launching in India soon
Lenovo Legion 5 Pro launches with Ryzen 5000 CPU, brings Legion Ultimate Support service

Laptops

Lenovo Legion 5 Pro launches with Ryzen 5000 CPU, brings Legion Ultimate Support service

new arrivals in india

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F22
Samsung Galaxy F22

12,499

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite
Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite

21,999

Infinix Note 10 Pro
Infinix Note 10 Pro

16,999

Infinix Note 10
Infinix Note 10

10,999

Vivo Y73
Vivo Y73

20,990

OnePlus Nord CE 5G
OnePlus Nord CE 5G

22,999

iQOO Z3
iQOO Z3

19,990

Realme C25s
Realme C25s

9,999

Poco M3 Pro 5G
Poco M3 Pro 5G

13,999

Realme X7 Max 5G
Realme X7 Max 5G

26,999

Oppo F19
Oppo F19

18,990

Motorola Moto G40 Fusion
Motorola Moto G40 Fusion

13,999

POCO M2 Reloaded
POCO M2 Reloaded

9,499

OPPO A74 5G
OPPO A74 5G

17,990

Oppo A53s 5G
Oppo A53s 5G

14,990

Vivo V21 5G
Vivo V21 5G

29,990

Realme C25
Realme C25

9,499

Realme C21
Realme C21

7,999

Realme C20
Realme C20

6,799

Motorola Moto G60
Motorola Moto G60

17,999

iQOO 7
iQOO 7

31,990

Samsung Galaxy M42 5G
Samsung Galaxy M42 5G

21,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

69,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G
Xiaomi Mi 11X Pro 5G

39,999

Xiaomi Mi 11X
Xiaomi Mi 11X

29,999

Realme 8 5G
Realme 8 5G

13,999

Samsung Galaxy F02s
Samsung Galaxy F02s

8,999

Samsung Galaxy F12
Samsung Galaxy F12

10,999

POCO X3 Pro
POCO X3 Pro

18,999

Realme 8 Pro
Realme 8 Pro

17,999

Realme 8
Realme 8

14,999

Vivo X60 Pro Plus
Vivo X60 Pro Plus

69,990

Vivo X60 Pro
Vivo X60 Pro

49,990

Vivo X60
Vivo X60

37,990

OnePlus 9 Pro 5G
OnePlus 9 Pro 5G

64,999

OnePlus 9R 5G
OnePlus 9R 5G

39,999

OnePlus 9 5G
OnePlus 9 5G

49,999

Samsung Galaxy A72
Samsung Galaxy A72

34,999

Samsung Galaxy A52
Samsung Galaxy A52

26,499

Micromax In 1
Micromax In 1

10,499

Asus ROG Phone 5
Asus ROG Phone 5

49,999

Samsung Galaxy M12
Samsung Galaxy M12

10,999

Motorola Moto G30
Motorola Moto G30

10,999

Motorola Moto G10 Power
Motorola Moto G10 Power

9,999

Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G
Oppo F19 Pro Plus 5G

25,990

Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo F19 Pro

21,490

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

18,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro

15,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10

11,999

Realme Narzo 30A
Realme Narzo 30A

8,999

Realme Narzo 30 Pro
Realme Narzo 30 Pro

16,999

Infinix Smart 5
Infinix Smart 5

7,199

Samsung Galaxy F62
Samsung Galaxy F62

23,999

Samsung Galaxy A12
Samsung Galaxy A12

12,999

Nokia 5.4
Nokia 5.4

13,999

Nokia 3.4
Nokia 3.4

11,999

Realme X7 Pro 5G
Realme X7 Pro 5G

29,999

Realme X7
Realme X7

19,999

Vivo Y31
Vivo Y31

16,490

Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno5 Pro 5G

35,990

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G

1,05,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus 5G

81,999

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G
Samsung Galaxy S21 5G

69,999

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Best Sellers