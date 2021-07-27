Apple officially released iOS 14.7 software update last week with support for MagSafe magnetic battery pack support for iPhone 12 series. In addition to new features, system upgrades, improvements and bug fixes, the iOS 14.7 unfortunately interrupted the “Unlock with iPhone” feature. This feature mainly helped Apple Watch users for easy access to their smartwatch. The good news is, Apple has fixed the issue with a new iOS update dubbed iOS 14.7.1. Also Read - iPhone SE gets cheaper on Flipkart only for today: Get over Rs 11,000 flat discount

If you have an Apple Watch, this is a crucial update and you must install the iOS 14.7.1 update immediately. The update will fix the “Unlock with iPhone” error and the feature will start functioning again. Well, if you do not have an Apple Watch, you should still upgrade to the latest iOS 14.7.1 update right now. Also Read - Apple Watch SE GPS for Rs 24,900 until tonight: How to quickly avail this deal

New iOS update release with fixes

The iOS 14.7.1 update also addresses a security vulnerability. The company said that an application in iOS 14.7 faced a memory corruption issue that might have allowed an application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. The issue has been fixed with the release of iOS 14.7.1 software. It is advised that all iPhone and iPad users to update to the latest iOS update quickly. Also Read - iPhone 13 series leak roundup: From 25W charger to autofocus ultra-wide camera and more

The Cupertino based also added that the same vulnerability was discovered in macOS Big Sur 11.5, which has been fixed with macOS Big Sur 11.5.1. The changelog stated that the latest fixes “a memory corruption issue with improved memory handling.”

How to download iOS 14.7.1 update

The installation process is extremely simple and the process is the same for all eligible iPhone models including iPhone SE (first generation), iPhone 6s, and later. To download iOS 14.7.1 software update on your compatible iPhone:

-Head to the Setting tab first

-Next, go to “General” option by scrolling down

-Select Software update option

-Check for update and then select Download and Install option

Before starting the installation process, ensure to connect your iPhone with a stable WiFi network. You must also create a backup of all your data before starting the download process.