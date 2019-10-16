Apple releases iOS 13.1.3 and iPadOS 13.1.3 to fix bugs

Apple released iOS 13.1.3 along with iPadOS 13.1.3, minor updates to the iOS 13.1.2 software that was released few days back, to fix bugs and upgrade performance. The iOS 13.1.3 update addresses an issue that could prevent device from ringing or vibrating for an incoming call. It also aims to resolve an issue where data in the Health app may not display correctly after daylight savings time adjusts, Apple said in a release.

The new update also fixes an issue where Voice Memos recordings may not download after restoring from iCloud Backup and more. Meanwhile, the iPadOS 13.1.3 update fixes an issue that may prevent opening a meeting invite in Mail. It also fixes an issue where Voice Memos recordings may not download after restoring from iCloud Backup.

Additionally, the update addresses an issue where apps might fail to download when restoring from iCloud Backup. The iOS and iPadOS 13.1.3 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air.

To download the new update a user need to go to the Settings on the device and then choose General, then Software Update. Once clicked on Download and Install, it will do its work to bring the device up to date.

Interestingly, the latest version is the fifth iOS update in less than a month. For context, Apple initially rolled out its all-important iOS 13 update on September 19. The upgrade introduced a number of bugs. Earlier this month, the company had updated the iOS version to iOS 13.1.2.

With inputs from IANS