Apple releases iOS 13.4, iPadOS 13.4, other OS updates

Apple has released iOS and iPadOS 13.4, the latest major updates to the iOS 13 operating system with trackpad support. Now, one can pair a mouse or trackpad with their iPad and use it to move a cursor on the display. Apple unveiled trackpad support for iPadOS when it announced the new iPad Pro last week. While the company plans to sell a new Magic Keyboard with a built-in trackpad, one do not need to buy a new iPad or accessory to access the feature.

The iOS and iPadOS 13.4 updates are available on all eligible devices over-the-air in the Settings app. To access the updates, go to Settings > General > Software Update. The update also adds support for the new Magic Keyboard accessory with built-in trackpod support. In addition to trackpad support, iOS and iPadOS 13.4 add a handful of features. One can share an iCloud Drive folder with another iCloud user — it works pretty much like a shared Dropbox folder.

There are now nine new Memoji stickers, such as smiling face with hearts, hands pressed together and party face. Apple has tweaked buttons to archive/delete, move, reply and compose and email in the Mail app. Apple has also added the ability to release a single app binary on all App Stores. This includes the iOS and Mac App Store. This means that developers can release a paid app on the Mac and the iPhone — and the user only have to buy it once.

“With iPadOS 13.4, Apple brings trackpad support to iPad, giving customers an all-new way to interact with their iPad. Rather than copying the experience from macOS, trackpad support has been completely reimagined for iPad. As users move their finger across the trackpad, the pointer elegantly transforms to highlight user interface elements. Multi-Touch gestures on the trackpad make it fast and easy to navigate the entire system without users ever lifting their hand,” the company said.