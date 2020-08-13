Apple releases iOS 13.6.1 and iPadOS 13.6.1 with several bug fixes

Apple has released iOS 13.6.1 and iPadOS 13.6.1 to all supported iPhone, iPad, and iPod Touch devices. This might very well be the last update to iOS 13 as the release of iOS 14 is just around the corner. The update does not introduce any features and is all about fixing various bugs and issues. Also Read - Apple iPhone shipment could decline because of WeChat US ban

iOS 13.6.1 primarily fixes a green tint issue that has been plaguing a few iOS devices. It also promises to get rid of a storage issue that prevents unneeded system files from being deleted when storage is low. Lastly, the update also fixes an issue where Exposure Notifications become disabled for some users.

According to Apple, the green tint was being caused by a "thermal management issue". It largely cropped up on iPhone 11 devices whilst using Night Shift mode in a dark room. Some iPhone X users also faced this issue. This bug manifested after users downloaded the iOS 13.4.1 update. Coming to iPadOS 13.6.1, this update brings with it a fix for the same storage management issue mentioned above as well as some unknown bug fixes.

How to download and install iOS 13.6.1, iPadOS 13.6.1

To install the update, head over to the ‘General’ tab in the ‘Settings’ menu on your iOS device. Click on ‘Software Update’ and then tap ‘Download and Install’. You can also schedule the installation to happen at night. It must be noted that your device needs to be connected to a Wi-Fi network and have sufficient remaining battery life in order to install the update.

To recall, iOS 13 was introduced at WWDC 2019. Key features include swipe typing on the keyboard, a new Reminders application, smaller app sizes and Dark Mode. It also comes with speed improvements, a revamped Photos app, new tools for the Apple Pencil, a pinned Today View widget and several privacy and security enhancements.