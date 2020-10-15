comscore Apple iOS 14.1 Golden Master released for developers | BGR India
Apple releases iOS 14.1 Golden Master version for developers

The updates will begin to be distributed in the usual way, and they can be downloaded over the air for all the previous versions of iPhone.

  Published: October 15, 2020 2:40 PM IST
In addition to the iPhone 12, Apple made another important announcement that did not pass so much notice. The company has released the first major update of iOS 14, which reached version 14.1. The update began to be distributed on Tuesday afternoon. Also Read - iOS 14 battery drain issue could force you to factory reset

The version had a slightly different trajectory than the others. Apple has not released a beta version of iOS 14.1 for its developer and fan community, making its launch a surprise. The company has released the “Golden Master” version of iOS 14.1, which is available only to participants in the beta testing program. However, the GM version is usually definitive and would be released to everyone shortly after reaching that audience. For reference, the iOS 14 GM was launched just a day before iOS 14 reached all iPhone users. Also Read - iPhone 12 probably not shipping with Apple EarPods, hints iOS 14 codes

Also Read - YouTube blocks iOS 14 picture-in-picture, except on premium accounts

What’s new in iOS 14.1

It is likely that the decision aimed to stop the leaks of information about the new iPhones 12-series. There are reasons for this precaution; the AppleInsider website notes that iOS 14.1 prepares the operating system for new iPhone 12 functions, such as HDR video recording and improved camera modes. The iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are expected to come pre-installed with it.

As Apple did not publish the detailed changelog with all the information on iOS 14.1, it is not yet possible to describe all the update news. Along with iOS 14.1, Apple has also released GM versions of its other operating systems, including iPadOS 14.1, tvOS 14.1. The company also released the third beta version of iOS 14.2, iPadOS 14.2, tvOS 14.2, and watchOS 7.1.

There are not so many publicly available changes in iOS 14.1. Apple did not touch anything except the Home application, which is understandable in principle. Since the company needed to add support for HomePod mini, Ultra-Wideband technology, and other minor innovations. Soon, these updates will begin to be distributed in the usual way, and they can be downloaded over the air.

