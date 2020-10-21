comscore Apple releases iOS 14.1, iPadOS 14.1 with multiple bug fixes
  Apple releases iOS 14.1, iPadOS 14.1 with multiple bug fixes and improvements
Apple releases iOS 14.1, iPadOS 14.1 with multiple bug fixes and improvements

The new Apple update also adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and editing in Photos on the iPhone 8 and later

  Published: October 21, 2020 3:30 PM IST
Apple-iOS-14.1

Apple has released the iOS 14.1 as well as iPadOS 14.1 updates with support for the latest devices and some bug fixes. The update can be downloaded on compatible iPhones starting from the iPhone 6s. Those who haven’t been notified about the update can manually check by going to Settings, then General and Software Update. Also Read - iPhone XR available for as low as Rs 37,999: Check offers, specifications and more

The iOS 14.1 introduces a number of bug fixes. It addresses a major problem that caused some emails to be sent from the wrong alias, fixes an issue that could cause widgets and icons to show up in the wrong size, the company said in a release note. Also Read - MacBooks, Macs with Apple Silicon to launch on November 17, hints Prosser

The update also adds support for 10-bit HDR video playback and editing in Photos on the iPhone 8 and later, and improves compatibility with Ubiquiti wireless access points. Also Read - Apple releases iOS 14.1 Golden Master version for developers

In addition to 10-bit HDR support, iOS 14.1 also addresses several issues where the Apple Watch case material was displayed incorrectly in the Apple Watch app, fixes an issue that could prevent zeros from appearing in calculator and more.

The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro are expected to ship running iOS 14.1, or at least pop up an update notification for it as soon as you set them up. Apple is also testing out updates for iOS 14.2, iPadOS 14.2, watchOS 7.1, and tvOS 14.2 with developers.

How to download iOS 14.1, iPadOS 14 ?

In order to download iOS 14.1 or iPadOS 14.1, you can check for the OTA update through your iPhone’s or iPad‘s Settings > General > Software Update. In case your device is eligible, you’ll see it rolled out here.

Written with agency inputs

  Published Date: October 21, 2020 3:30 PM IST

