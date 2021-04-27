Apple has started rolling out the most-anticipated iOS update dubbed iOS 14.5 for iPhone users worldwide starting Monday, April 26, 2021. The latest iOS update brings along some privacy improvements to Apple’s operating system and app ecosystem – App Tracking Transparency. Also Read - Apple rolls out iOS, iPadOS, tvOS 14.6 public beta ahead of WWDC 2021

The iOS update also comes with support for AirTags, announced at the Apple Spring Loaded even earlier this month. In addition, the iOS 14.5 software update brings a feature that all iPhone users have been eagerly waiting for, FaceID with mask support.

iOS 14.5: Top features

iPhone users, once upgraded to iOS 14.5 will be able to unlock their iPhone with their mask on, wearing which is so important amid the COVID-19 crisis in India. But there's a catch. To unlock your iPhone with mask on the face, users will require an Apple Watch. We will discuss more about this feature in detail later so stay tuned.

ATT or App Tracking Transparency is also a part of the latest iOS update. iOS 14.5 update includes privacy changes that require apps to ask user permission before tracking or accessing their personal data.

Furthermore, the update also includes dual-SIM 5G support, over 200 new emojis including a redesigned vaccine emoji, new voices for Siri, support for PS5 and Xbox Series X controllers and much more.

Check eligible iPhones for iOS 14.5 update

It should be noted that all iPhones running on iOS 14 will be able to upgrade to the latest iOS 14.5 software version. Check out the list of eligible iPhones here.

*iPhone 12

*iPhone 12 Pro

*iPhone 12 mini

*iPhone 12 Pro Max

*iPhone 11

*iPhone 11 Pro

*iPhone 11 Pro Max

*iPhone XR

*iPhone 8

*iPhone 8 Pro

*iPhone XS

*iPhone XS Max

*iPhone 7

*iPhone 7 Plus

*iPhone 6S

*iPhone 6S Plus

*iPhone SE (2020)

*iPhone SE (2016)

*iPod Touch (7th gen)

How to install iOS 14.5 on your iPhone

*To start with, head over to the Settings app

*Tap on General

*Click on the Software Update option

*Wait for Apple servers for the update. Once that’s done, it will take some time to download and prepare for installation.

*Once the download is completed, reboot your device to install the update.

We strong recommend that before you go on to upgrade your iPhone to iOS 14.5 software version connect your device to a stable network and also backup all your data to iCloud.