Apple has released new iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1 updates for its users globally. Since these updates are minor, no new feature has been introduced, instead they come with bug fixes. The iOS update fixes bugs around HomeKit, the Message app and Apple CarPlay. Although the changelog is short, the update is pretty hefty with 970MB. The changelog includes "Messages may not load photos sent using an iCloud Link" and "Third-party CarPlay apps may not respond to input".

Apple iOS 15.2.1 update: What’s new?

According to Apple, the new iOS and iPad update bring a fix for a bug in which "processing a maliciously crafted HomeKit accessory name may cause a denial of service" this results in freezing of the device. Earlier reported by security researcher Trevor Spinilos, "When the name of a HomeKit device is changed to a large string (500,000 characters in testing), any device with an affected iOS version installed that loads the string will be disrupted, even after rebooting. Restoring a device and signing back into the iCloud account linked to the HomeKit device will again trigger the bug."

In addition to this, the new update fixes an issue with the Messages app. Reportedly, the Messages app did not load photos sent using an iCloud link. The third fix is for Apple CarPlay. Apparently, the bug restricted third-party CarPlay apps to not respond to input.

Apple iOS 15.2.1 update: How to install?

To install the new software update, all you need to do is go to Settings > General > Software Update.

According to the Apple support page, iOS 15.2.1 and iPadOS 15.2.1 updates are now available for iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation) globally.

For the unversed, iOS 15.2 update was rolled out last month. It brings Voice Plan on Apple Music that was announced back in October this year. This new Apple Music plan provides access to all songs, playlists, and stations in Apple Music using Siri and it costs Rs 49 per month in India. In addition to this, it brings CarPlay improvements with features such as enhanced city map in Apple Maps with road details like bike lanes and pedestrian crosswalks.