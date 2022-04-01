comscore Apple releases iOS 15.4.1: Here's what's new
  • Home
  • News
  • Apple Releases Ios 15 4 1 To Fix Battery Drain Issues
News

Apple releases iOS 15.4.1 to fix battery drain issues

News

The iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 are Available for iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation).

iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple today released iOS 15.4.1 to fix battery drain issues that iPhone and iPad users were experiencing with the previous version. Additionally, the tech giant is also bringing updates for tvOS, watchOS, and macOS users. Also Read - Xiaomi 12 Pro India launch confirmed, phone to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

  1. To access the new software, you first have to go to Settings.
  2. Now click on the General option.
  3. Head over to Software Update.
  4. Your iPhone will be updated.

The iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 are Available for iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation). Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

“An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited,” said Apple. Also Read - OnePlus 10 Pro review: A balancing act

iPhone Holi Exchange Offer, iPhone 12 discount, iPhone 13 discount, iPhone 12 discount, iPhone 11 discount, Aptronix, Apple

The update brings some significant fixes for your iPhone:

  1. The battery may drain more quickly than expected after updating to iOS 15.4
  2.  Braille devices may become unresponsive while navigating text or displaying an alert
  3.  Made for iPhone hearing devices may lose connection within some third-party apps

To recall, iOS 15.4 Update was rolled out last week with changes made in many features, including Face Unlock. Some users have reported from their Twitter handle that Apple iPhone 13 series devices are experiencing battery drain problems after installing the new update. Users have said that the battery has started draining quickly after updating the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max system.

According to a Reddit thread, most users have reported battery drain issues after a system update. According to the report of Phone Arena, after the new update, the problem of battery drain in the iPhone has increased significantly.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: April 1, 2022 9:08 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Xiaomi 12 Pro India launch confirmed, phone to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
Mobiles
Xiaomi 12 Pro India launch confirmed, phone to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
OnePlus 10 Pro review: A balancing act

Reviews

OnePlus 10 Pro review: A balancing act

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

Photo Gallery

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

Photo Gallery

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

Microsoft Build 2022 to kick off on May 24: Here's a look at what to expect

News

Microsoft Build 2022 to kick off on May 24: Here's a look at what to expect

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, Buds Pro Radiant Silver Edition launched in India: Check price, features

Wearables

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, Buds Pro Radiant Silver Edition launched in India: Check price, features

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Apple releases iOS 15.4.1: Here's what's new

Xiaomi 12 Pro India launch confirmed, phone to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Microsoft Build 2022 to kick off on May 24: Here's a look at what to expect

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, Buds Pro Radiant Silver Edition launched in India: Check price, features

Twitter's TweetDeck might soon become a paid feature: Here's what we know

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

OnePlus 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus vs Vivo iQOO 9 Pro: Which one to buy?

PlayStation Plus vs Xbox Game Pass: Which service trumps the other

Electric scooters catching fire: Tips to keep EV battery safe

Crypto tax after March 31: Should you withdraw or stay put?

Related Topics

हिंदी समाचार

Tata Motors का अपकमिंग इलेक्ट्रिक वीइकल 6 अप्रैल को होगा भारत में लॉन्च, हो सकती है नई टाटा नेक्सन

BSNL यूजर केवल 1 रुपये ज्यादा देकर डेली 1GB की जगह पाएं डेली 3GB डेटा, जानें कैस

Free Fire MAX में मिल रहे फ्री कैरेक्टर के लिए इस तरह करें क्लेम, बहुत आसान है तरीका

OnePlus 10 Pro भारत में 12GB RAM और 80W फास्ट चार्जिंग के साथ लॉन्च, जानें कीमत और स्पेसिफिकेशन

DIZO Watch 2 Sports Review: डिजाइन और बैटरी अच्छी, लेकिन रह गई ये कमी..

Latest Videos

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here

News

iPhones reported as stolen or lost will no longer be repaired by Apple - Watch the video to know the details here
Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video

News

Instagram To Allow Users To Reply To Stories With Audio Messages And Images | Watch Video
5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone

News

5 Tips that you can follow to increase the life of your Smartphone
WhatsApp New Update: Users Can Share upto 2GB Data with Others over Their Platform

News

WhatsApp New Update: Users Can Share upto 2GB Data with Others over Their Platform

News

Apple releases iOS 15.4.1: Here's what's new
News
Apple releases iOS 15.4.1: Here's what's new
Xiaomi 12 Pro India launch confirmed, phone to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset

Mobiles

Xiaomi 12 Pro India launch confirmed, phone to get Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset
Microsoft Build 2022 to kick off on May 24: Here's a look at what to expect

News

Microsoft Build 2022 to kick off on May 24: Here's a look at what to expect
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, Buds Pro Radiant Silver Edition launched in India: Check price, features

Wearables

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2, Buds Pro Radiant Silver Edition launched in India: Check price, features
Twitter's TweetDeck might soon become a paid feature: Here's what we know

Apps

Twitter's TweetDeck might soon become a paid feature: Here's what we know

new arrivals in india

Realme 9 Pro+
Realme 9 Pro+

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i
Xiaomi Xiaomi Mi 11i

Price Not Available

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

54,999

Samsung Galaxy S22
Samsung Galaxy S22

Price Not Available

Infinix Note 11S
Infinix Note 11S

12,999

Infinix Note 11
Infinix Note 11

11,999

Poco M4 Pro 5G
Poco M4 Pro 5G

Price Not Available

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

36,999

Best Sellers