Apple releases iOS 15.4.1: Here's what's new

Apple today released iOS 15.4.1 to fix battery drain issues that iPhone and iPad users were experiencing with the previous version. Additionally, the tech giant is also bringing updates for tvOS, watchOS, and macOS users.

To access the new software, you first have to go to Settings. Now click on the General option. Head over to Software Update. Your iPhone will be updated.

The iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 are Available for iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation).

"An application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited," said Apple.

The update brings some significant fixes for your iPhone:

The battery may drain more quickly than expected after updating to iOS 15.4 Braille devices may become unresponsive while navigating text or displaying an alert Made for iPhone hearing devices may lose connection within some third-party apps

To recall, iOS 15.4 Update was rolled out last week with changes made in many features, including Face Unlock. Some users have reported from their Twitter handle that Apple iPhone 13 series devices are experiencing battery drain problems after installing the new update. Users have said that the battery has started draining quickly after updating the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro Max system.

According to a Reddit thread, most users have reported battery drain issues after a system update. According to the report of Phone Arena, after the new update, the problem of battery drain in the iPhone has increased significantly.