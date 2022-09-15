Apple, earlier this week, released iOS 16 to all supported iPhone models. Now, just days after, the company has started rolling out iOS 16.0.1 to supported select iPhone models. As per reports, the latest iOS 16.0.1 update is not available for all iPhone models that recently got the iOS 16 update. Instead, Apple is rolling out this update to iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models only. Also Read - Flipkart BBD Apple deals: iPhone 11 under Rs 30K, iPhone 13 under 50K, and more

As per a report by AppleSWUpdates, Apple is shipping the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro models with an iOS 16 build that predates the official build (20A362). This build contains some bugs that the company is patching with iOS 16.0.1. Also Read - Apple reportedly shipping iPhone 14 models with earlier iOS 16 version

The new iPhones ship with an earlier version of iOS 16, so you’ll get a day one update to the final release build (20A362), which will show up with the following as release notes: pic.twitter.com/UnryNYzCXw Also Read - Apple wants to reduce iPhone's carbon footprint with Clean Energy Charging feature — Apple Software Updates (@AppleSWUpdates) September 13, 2022

It is worth noting that iOS can prompt users to detect any system update during the setup process. As a result, when iPhone users setup their iPhone 14 or iPhone 14 Pro models, iOS will prompt them to skip the iOS 16 update to download iOS 16.0.1.

As far as iOS 16.0.1 is concerned, 9To5 Mac reports that iOS 16.0.1 patches a number of critical vulnerabilities in the newly launched iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Pro models. Firstly, it fixes an issue with activation and migration that occurred at the time of setting up of the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro devices. The latest iOS 16 update also patches a bug wherein photos may appear soft when zooming in landscape orientation. This issue is specific to iPhone 14 Pro Max. It also fixes a bug that would prevent enterprise app to authenticate at the time of single sign-in.

Separately, Apple has also released the beta version of iOS 16.1 to the developers. This update brings a host of new features to iPhones. The list includes the Clean Energy Charging feature that aims to “reduce your carbon footprint” by “selectively charging when lower carbon emission electricity is available.” It also brings battery charge percentage icon to the iPhone XR, the iPhone 11, the iPhone 12 mini, and iPhone 13 mini. Additionally, it brings support for Matter smart home accessories.