Apple has started to roll out iOS 16.2, the second major update to the iOS 16 operating system (OS), which includes several new and improved features for the users, such as an improved always-on display, Freeform app for creators, Apple Music Sing and more. It has also introduced 5G support for Indian users. Also Read - Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price leaked, may cost $200 more than iPhone 14 Pro Max

Apple rolls out iOS 16.2: What’s new?

Owners of the iPhone 14 Pro will take advantage of improved always-on display settings that allow users to disable the mode’s wallpaper and notifications if they are too distracting, reports The Verge. Also Read - Apple rolls out 5G support for iPhones with iOS 16.2 update in India: Check if your iPhone is eligible for the update

One of the key highlights of the iOS 16.2 update is Freeform app for creators. It allows creators to organise and visually lay out content on a “flexible canvas”. It also allows users to collaborate and share their work on the app. Also Read - Twitter Blue India pricing leaked online: Here’s how much you will have to pay

As per the blogpost, “The app offers a variety of brush styles and color options to sketch ideas, add comments, and draw diagrams. iPhone and iPad users can draw anywhere on the canvas with their finger, and with support for Apple Pencil, Freeform makes it easier than ever to sketch ideas on iPad while on the go.”

Other new features include end-to-end iCloud encryption, Apple Music Sing karaoke mode and much more.

End-to-end iCloud encryption in iOS 16.2 is called ‘Advanced Data Protection’ and is used to safeguard data like notes, iCloud backups and photos.

The protection now extends to 23 “data categories,” up from 14 previously and includes device backups, messages backups, iCloud Drive, notes, photos, reminders, Safari bookmarks, Siri shortcuts, voice memos and wallet passes.

For karaoke fans, Apple Music gets its own karaoke mode with iOS 16.2. It includes real-time lyrics and the ability to adjust the volume of vocals so singers can better hear their own voice.

Talking about the iPad side, iPadOS 16.2 adds external display support for Stage Manager, which organises apps and windows so that users’ desktop is clutter-free and they can stay focused.

Additionally, iOS 16.2 and iPadOS 16.2 both include a revamped HomeKit architecture that Apple had originally planned to introduce with iOS 16, the report said.

Apple has also rolled out a few bug fixes and improvements in the update. These include better search in Messages, Participant Cursons in Notes, news articles in Weather as per the location. With the update, AirDrop will automatically revert to Contact Only after 10 minutes to avoid unwanted requests for receiving content. Additionally, the Crash Detection feature has also been optimised on iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.

Apple iOS 16.2 eligible iPhones

The iOS 16.2 eligible iPhones include, iPhone 14 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 12 series and iPhone SE 2022.

–With inputs from IANS