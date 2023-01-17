As expected, Apple on Tuesday released the new M2-powered Mac mini desktops. The new Mac mini 2023 lineup comprises the Mac mini M2 and Mac mini M2 Pro. Both come with up to 6K resolution display at 60Hz and have up to 16 GPU cores. Also Read - Apple MacBook Pro with M2 Pro and M2 Max launched in India

Apple Mac Mini M2, Apple Mac Mini M2 Pro price in India

The new Mac mini M2 starts at Rs 59,900 for the base 8GB + 256GB variant and Rs 79,900 for the 8GB + 512GB variant. The Mac mini M2 Pro, on the other hand, is priced starting at Rs 1,29,900 for the 16GB + 512GB variant and Rs 1,49,900 for the 16GB + 1TB variant. Also Read - India 5G phone market to expand over 70 per cent by end of 2023: Report

Apart from these, you can get RAM and storage configurations of up to 32GB of RAM and 8TB of storage, depending on how much you can splurge on these desktops. Also Read - Apple unveils its next-gen chipsets M2 Pro and M2 Max

The new desktop machines can be ordered from the Apple store starting today. The shipping begins on January 24 in India.

Apple Mac Mini M2, Apple Mac Mini M2 Pro specifications

The Mac mini M2 comes with 8 CPU cores having 4 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. It has 10 GPU cores and 16 neural engine cores. This hardware is paired with 8GB/16GB/24GB of RAM and 256GB/1TB/2TB of SSD storage.

On the other hand, the Mac mini M2 Pro has 10 CPU cores having 6 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores. The mini M2 Pro also has a 12-core CPU and 19-core GPU option. It has 16 neural engine cores.

It comes with 16GB/32GB of RAM and 512GB/1TB/2TB/4TB/8TB SSD storage.

Both desktop models come with support for H.264, HEVC, ProRes, and ProRes RAW.

As for display support, the Mac mini M2 has support for a single 6K resolution display at 60Hz, whereas, the Mac mini M2 Pro has support for three 6K resolution displays at 60Hz.

The M2 Pro-powered Mac mini also has support for a 4K resolution display at 240Hz or 144Hz.

The new Mac mini models come with a built-in speaker and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Other ports include a Display port, Thunderbolt 4, USB 4, USB 3.1, Thunderbolt 2, HDMI, DVI, and VGA support with an adapter.

Both models have Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, and Ethernet support. The Mac mini runs on macOS Ventura.